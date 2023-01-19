/>
What are the best cheap webcams, and is 720p resolution good enough?

A webcam shouldn't cost you a fortune. We found the best cheap webcams with fantastic performance so you can look and feel your best in video calls.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

ZDNET Recommends

Working from home has become commonplace over the past few years, and so have Zoom meetings. In order to effectively work from home, most people need a webcam to conduct meetings and brainstorm with colleagues. But first, you need the right webcam to do the job.

But investing in a webcam doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune. We have the best cheap webcams for your home or office, offering the best performance at the best price. 

Logitech C920s

Best cheap webcam overall
Logitech C920s
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Full HD 1080p
  • Auto-focus
  • Incorporated privacy shutter
Cons
  • Limited frame rate
  • Non-adjustable field of view
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Dimensions: ‎1 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches | Screen size: 2.7 inches | Connectivity: USB | Photo Sensor: CCD 

Logitech C920s wins our pick for best cheap webcam overall, thanks to its generous build. This budget-friendly model is built with dual microphones to provide fantastic audio. The generous 78-degree diagonal field of view is paired with 1080p or 720p resolution. RightLight 2 technology keeps you in the right lighting, even if you're in a darker environment. When you are not using the camera, flip the privacy cover down to cover your lens. Plus, you can download the Logitech Capture app for extra features and bonuses.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Logitech C310 HD Webcam

Best portable cheap webcam
Logitech C310 HD Webcam
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Super affordable
  • Simple to use
  • Auto light correction
Cons
  • Non-adjustable field of view
  • Low resolution
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 720p | Dimensions: ‎1.02 x 1.23 x 2.8 inches | Connectivity: USB | Effective still resolution: 5 MP 

Logitech C310 HD Webcam offers easy compatibility with your favorite video apps like Skype and Zoom, all in a compact package. Enjoy widescreen 720p viewing in HD with a 60-degree field of view. It features Logitech's RightLight 2 technology, as well as RightSound technology to neutralize surrounding ambient sound, so your audience can hear you better. With a universal clip, you can conveniently bring it wherever your travels may take you.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at B&H

Microsoft LifeCam Studio

Best cheap webcam for business
Microsoft LifeCam Studio
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fantastic video
  • Full rotation
  • Extra features
Cons
  • Requires powerful OS
  • Some third-party software required
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 4 inches | Connectivity: USB | Effective still resolution: 5 MP 

Microsoft LifeCam Studio gives you HD quality with a 1080p resolution, plus a 75-degree diagonal field of view for wide-angle viewing. Both ClearFrame and TrueColor technology give you the best picture possible, plus a high-fidelity, a wideband microphone is enclosed for superior sound. With USB 2.0 connectivity, this is a fantastic option that comes already optimized for Microsoft Lync, making it perfect for all of your business needs.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Bhphotovideo

Razer Kiyo

Best cheap webcam for streaming
Razer Kiyo
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Adjustable ring light
  • High frame rate
  • Fantastic image quality
Cons
  • Subpar mic
  • Light may be too much for some users
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 2 inches | Connectivity: USB 

Razer Kiyo offers USB connectivity with either 720p or 1080p viewing, all in a compact package. The two-inch screen makes for easy viewing, and even better is the 5600K daylight-balanced ring light with adjustable brightness to keep your picture perfectly balanced, day and night. Plus, you have easy connectivity to all your favorite programs. With a Streamlabs certification, you have easy connectivity to several useful platforms, like OBS and XSplit, as well as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, YouTube, and Twitch. 

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Vitade 960AF

Best cheap webcam with ring light
Vitade 960AF
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Three brightness levels
  • 1080p resolution
  • Dual mic
Cons
  • Mediocre image quality
  • No accompanying software
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 5.8 inches | Connectivity: USB 

Vitade 960AF offers 1080p viewing with three different brightness levels, so you can get your best lighting. Also incorporated is facial enhancement technology in order to get that perfect picture, plus wide-angle viewing with an 80-degree lens and 1080p resolution. H.264 Encoding Compression means you receive perfectly-sized video that won't eat up space on your computer. With convenient touch controls, this is a flexible design that can easily be transported along as you go about your day.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at New Egg

What is the best cheap webcam?

The Logitech C920s Pro may be the most expensive on our list, but it comes with top resolution and a small size that's easy to handle. To see how it compares, check out our comparison chart for the best cheap webcams. 

Best cheap webcam

Cost

Resolution

Dimensions

Logitech C920s Pro

$60

1080p

1 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches

Logitech C310 HD Webcam

$30

720p

1.02 x 1.23 x 2.8 inches

Microsoft LifeCam Studio

$56

1080p

4.48 x 2.36 x 1.77 inches

Razer Kiyo

$58

1080p

2.72 x 7.87 x 1.89 inches

Vitade 960AF

$45

1080p

1.9 x 2.5 x 3 inches

Which is the right cheap webcam for you?

Here we offer our expert recommendations based on research to help you find the best cheap webcam for your budget and needs.

Choose this best webcam...

If you want...

Logitech C920s Pro

The best performance combined with affordability

Logitech C310 HD Webcam

To take your webcam on the go

Microsoft LifeCam Studio

A webcam worthy of the office

Razer Kiyo

A webcam that can keep up with your streaming

Vitade 960AF

Extra lighting for your webcam

How did we choose these cheap webcams?

To find the best cheap webcams, we consider several different factors. 

  • Resolution: This determines the number of pixels in the picture, affecting sharpness and overall image quality. Standard cameras come with 1280 x 720 pixels, but you can receive 1920 x 1080 pixels (1080p) quality when you pay a little more.
  • Field of view: The field of view determines how wide your picture will be, which can be a huge matter if you plan on filming multiple people in a single frame. 
  • Screen size: This also determines how large of a screen you can expect, depending on your comfort level.
  • Cost: Budget is often a concern for many shoppers, so we look for the best affordable webcams that you can buy without sacrificing quality. 

Is a 720p resolution good enough?

Many webcams offer a 720p resolution, which is typically adequate for your everyday needs like video calling. However, if you're looking for higher-quality imaging, a 1080p resolution may be more appropriate. 

Is an external webcam better than a built-in webcam?

Built-in webcams are typically mid-tier quality with basic features. On the other hand, external webcams often offer higher-quality imaging with special features and specs to improve performance, as well as companion apps to control it all.

What does a cheap webcam cost?

Cheap webcams come in many forms and with all different types of features, affecting their overall cost. The best cheap webcams range in cost from $30 to $60, depending on the model you choose.

Are there alternative cheap webcams worth considering?

In our search, we also found these alternative options for the best cheap webcams.

Now, all you need to accompany your webcam is a computer. For shopping ideas, check out our picks for the best computers, best laptops, and the best Macs!

