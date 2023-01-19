'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Working from home has become commonplace over the past few years, and so have Zoom meetings. In order to effectively work from home, most people need a webcam to conduct meetings and brainstorm with colleagues. But first, you need the right webcam to do the job.
But investing in a webcam doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune. We have the best cheap webcams for your home or office, offering the best performance at the best price.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Dimensions: 1 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches | Screen size: 2.7 inches | Connectivity: USB | Photo Sensor: CCD
Logitech C920s wins our pick for best cheap webcam overall, thanks to its generous build. This budget-friendly model is built with dual microphones to provide fantastic audio. The generous 78-degree diagonal field of view is paired with 1080p or 720p resolution. RightLight 2 technology keeps you in the right lighting, even if you're in a darker environment. When you are not using the camera, flip the privacy cover down to cover your lens. Plus, you can download the Logitech Capture app for extra features and bonuses.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 720p | Dimensions: 1.02 x 1.23 x 2.8 inches | Connectivity: USB | Effective still resolution: 5 MP
Logitech C310 HD Webcam offers easy compatibility with your favorite video apps like Skype and Zoom, all in a compact package. Enjoy widescreen 720p viewing in HD with a 60-degree field of view. It features Logitech's RightLight 2 technology, as well as RightSound technology to neutralize surrounding ambient sound, so your audience can hear you better. With a universal clip, you can conveniently bring it wherever your travels may take you.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 4 inches | Connectivity: USB | Effective still resolution: 5 MP
Microsoft LifeCam Studio gives you HD quality with a 1080p resolution, plus a 75-degree diagonal field of view for wide-angle viewing. Both ClearFrame and TrueColor technology give you the best picture possible, plus a high-fidelity, a wideband microphone is enclosed for superior sound. With USB 2.0 connectivity, this is a fantastic option that comes already optimized for Microsoft Lync, making it perfect for all of your business needs.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 2 inches | Connectivity: USB
Razer Kiyo offers USB connectivity with either 720p or 1080p viewing, all in a compact package. The two-inch screen makes for easy viewing, and even better is the 5600K daylight-balanced ring light with adjustable brightness to keep your picture perfectly balanced, day and night. Plus, you have easy connectivity to all your favorite programs. With a Streamlabs certification, you have easy connectivity to several useful platforms, like OBS and XSplit, as well as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, YouTube, and Twitch.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 1080p | Screen size: 5.8 inches | Connectivity: USB
Vitade 960AF offers 1080p viewing with three different brightness levels, so you can get your best lighting. Also incorporated is facial enhancement technology in order to get that perfect picture, plus wide-angle viewing with an 80-degree lens and 1080p resolution. H.264 Encoding Compression means you receive perfectly-sized video that won't eat up space on your computer. With convenient touch controls, this is a flexible design that can easily be transported along as you go about your day.
The Logitech C920s Pro may be the most expensive on our list, but it comes with top resolution and a small size that's easy to handle. To see how it compares, check out our comparison chart for the best cheap webcams.
Best cheap webcam
Cost
Resolution
Dimensions
Logitech C920s Pro
$60
1080p
1 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches
Logitech C310 HD Webcam
$30
720p
1.02 x 1.23 x 2.8 inches
Microsoft LifeCam Studio
$56
1080p
4.48 x 2.36 x 1.77 inches
Razer Kiyo
$58
1080p
2.72 x 7.87 x 1.89 inches
Vitade 960AF
$45
1080p
1.9 x 2.5 x 3 inches
Here we offer our expert recommendations based on research to help you find the best cheap webcam for your budget and needs.
Choose this best webcam...
If you want...
Logitech C920s Pro
The best performance combined with affordability
Logitech C310 HD Webcam
To take your webcam on the go
Microsoft LifeCam Studio
A webcam worthy of the office
Razer Kiyo
A webcam that can keep up with your streaming
Vitade 960AF
Extra lighting for your webcam
To find the best cheap webcams, we consider several different factors.
Many webcams offer a 720p resolution, which is typically adequate for your everyday needs like video calling. However, if you're looking for higher-quality imaging, a 1080p resolution may be more appropriate.
Built-in webcams are typically mid-tier quality with basic features. On the other hand, external webcams often offer higher-quality imaging with special features and specs to improve performance, as well as companion apps to control it all.
Cheap webcams come in many forms and with all different types of features, affecting their overall cost. The best cheap webcams range in cost from $30 to $60, depending on the model you choose.
In our search, we also found these alternative options for the best cheap webcams.
