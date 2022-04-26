You deserve a good keyboard. You really do. Take it from someone who struggled with an awful keyboard for years.

Having the right keyboard can make a huge difference, not just to your productivity, but also comfort and even your health and longevity. And there's one bit of equipment that can make a massive difference, and that's the keyboard.

Here are a few top-notch productivity-boosting keyboards (not gaming -- that brings a whole raft of additional considerations into play) for those of you considering an upgrade. I've also picked a great all-rounder keyboard for all you left-handed people out there.

Das Keyboard Prime 13 Best keyboard This is a solid, well-made, minimalistic keyboard that can last you a lifetime. Each key is equipped with a high-precision Cherry MX Brown switch, which is good for a whopping 50 million presses. Each key feels like a work of art. The Das Keyboard Prime 13 also features beautiful LED back-lighting which makes typing in low-light a pleasure. This feels less like a keyboard and more like a precision work of art. This beautiful keyboard is one of the very best money can buy, and a keyboard that, if you look after is properly, will last a lifetime. Pros: High quality

Amazingly engineered Cons: Expensive Das Keyboard Prime 13 tech specs: Cherry MX switches

Aluminum top panel

White LED backlighting

Braided cable

USB pass-through

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Best value keyboard Microsoft makes great hardware, and the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is no exception. In a sea of cheap and nasty keyboards, this one stands out as being well made, reliable, and hard-wearing. On top of a 2-year battery life, this keyboard features built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Office 365 functions, search, and Emoji keys, easy access to media controls, apps, screen snipping, calculator, volume, and more. A cheap and cheerful Bluetooth keyboard that's packed with features and perfect for heavy-duty home and office use. Pros: Cheap and cheerful

Well built

Great selection of shortcuts

Good battery life Cons: Very much a keyboard for people using Microsoft products Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard tech specs: Bluetooth

Battery powered (2AA batteries)

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Best wireless keyboard This is a keyboard that's designed for people who have grown up on laptops. It has the look and feels of a high-quality laptop keyboard, from the key sizes, travel, and backlighting. It's also great for people who want to have one keyboard for multiple devices. The Logitech MX Keys Advanced is multi-device and multi OS, compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android systems. Best of all, you can pair a single keyboard with three devices. This wireless keyboard has a battery life of 10 days (or up-to 5 months with backlighting off) and is recharged using USB-C. Pros: Works across multiple devices and operating systems

Backlighting

Decent battery life with backlight off Cons: Battery life is poor with backlight on Logitech MX Keys Advanced tech specs: Bluetooth

USB-C rechargeable

Backlighting

Supports multiple devices and multi operating systems

DSI Left-Handed Keyboard with Cherry Mechanical Red Switch Mechanical keyboard for lefties I'm right-handed, but statistically, some one-in-seven readers will be left-handed, and having to force yourself to fit into a world built for right-handers can be hard. So, why not grab yourself a keyboard made for people like you. The DSI left-handed keyboard is built around the Cherry mechanical Red switch, each good for 20 million hits. This is a wonderfully solid keyboard that's an absolute pleasure to use. Pros: Left-handed

Corded

Cherry Red switches

Good price Cons: No backlight

No built-in USB ports DSI Left-Handed Keyboard with Cherry Mechanical Red Switch tech specs: Left Handed Keyboard

Cherry Red mechanical switch

Corded

Logitech K780 Physical keyboard for mobile devices Amazon If you work primarily with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, then you'll know just how awful on-screen keyboards are for any sort of long-term sustained typing. It doesn't have to be! This Logitech keyboard offers you the ability to work with a physical keyboard when the need arises. Can't choose what device to use? This keyboard offers the ability to switch quickly between multiple devices. A great space saver! Pros: Multi-device support

Full-sized keyboard

Bluetooth Cons: No backlighting Logitech K780 tech specs: Multi-device wireless keyboard: beautiful type-on-everything keyboard for any computer, tablet and smartphone via USB or Bluetooth smart wireless connection Type and switch between devices: Type on up to three devices and switch between them at the touch of an easy-switch button

Comfortable typing: full size, fully equipped keyboard with large, quiet keys and convenient Number pad

Integrated phone and tablet stand: Holds your devices at the perfect angle to Type and read

Wide compatibility: works with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS and Android devices

Apple Magic Keyboard Keyboard with numeric keypad This is the best solution for Mac users. It's stylish, practical, and very robust. I suggest getting the version with the numeric keypad, but if you are short of desk space, you could go for the basic keyboard. The keyboard uses Apple's scissor mechanism, giving each key a great feeling of solidity and great tactile feedback. Pros: Great build quality

Solid feel Cons: Expensive

No backlighting Apple Magic Keyboard tech specs: Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming

A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience.

The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID The keyboard for those with an Apple Silicon Mac One of the most perfect Bluetooth keyboards ever made. Beautiful to use, long-lasting battery, easy pairing with your Mac, and a convenient Touch ID pad for your fingerprint. It's not cheap, but nothing Apple makes is cheap! Pros: Solid build quality

Built-in Touch ID Cons: Expensive Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID tech specs: Magic Keyboard with Touch ID delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience.

It's also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

System Requirements: Mac with Apple silicon using macOS 11.4 or later

What is the best keyboard? The best keyboard is the Das Keyboard Prime 13 because of its high quality build, simple design, and amazing feel.

Considerations Some considerations to bear in mind when choosing a keyboard: Wired or wireless : Wireless offers greater flexibility, but means batteries or recharging. Wired is fixed but there's less care and feeding to do.

: Wireless offers greater flexibility, but means batteries or recharging. Wired is fixed but there's less care and feeding to do. Backlit or not : Some find backlit keyboards a must, others hate them. The good thing is that most keyboards that have backlighting can be put into dark mode.

: Some find backlit keyboards a must, others hate them. The good thing is that most keyboards that have backlighting can be put into dark mode. Size : Small keyboards are nice, but they can be cramped for extended sessions.

: Small keyboards are nice, but they can be cramped for extended sessions. Bluetooth dongle included or not : If you want a wireless keyboard for a desktop, remember that a lot of systems don't have Bluetooth, so check if the keyboard comes with a dongle (most do).

: If you want a wireless keyboard for a desktop, remember that a lot of systems don't have Bluetooth, so check if the keyboard comes with a dongle (most do). Ergonomic or not: Again, a personal taste thing. Some find ergonomic keyboards comfortable (especially if they suffer from ailments such as RSI or carpal tunnel syndrome), while others loathe anything that isn't a regular layout.

Are Bluetooth keyboards less secure than wired keyboards? If you are worried about this attack surface -- and I'm not -- then buy a wired keyboard.

Are Cherry Switches really that good? Yes. There's something about a Cherry keyboard switch that's hard to explain. A preciseness. A positiveness. A very satisfying sound. They are awesome.

Why would I want a keyboard for a smartphone or tablet? I've been using on-screen keyboards for years, and I'm still less efficient -- far less efficient -- using them compared to using a real keyboard. The single most important thing I can do to improve my efficiency when using a tablet or smartphone is to hook up a keyboard.







