A mouse pad is one of those computer accessories that feels like an afterthought, but it can make all the difference in your work space. A mouse pad gives you a consistent surface for smooth movement and sensor accuracy, and it protects your desk and peripherals against wear and tear.

Mouse pads with soft-woven surfaces are the most popular, since they are affordable and come in a variety of sizes. However, there are hard-topped versions if you want something more durable. We've rounded up the best mouse pads available to help you find the right one for your budget and work space.

Logitech Studio series Best mouse pad Logitech Size: 9.1 x 7.9 inches | Surface material: Recycled woven polyester | Thickness: 2mm | Base: Non-slip rubber This sleek and stylish mouse pad from Logitech not only gives you a better surface to use your mouse on, it helps make your workspace a little more eco-friendly. The woven cloth surface is made of 100 percent recycled polyester produced from PET bottles, removing potential plastic waste from the environment. The edges feature durable stitching for a more finished look and to prevent the mouse pad layers from separating. The base is made of non-slip rubber to keep the pad in place. The surface layer is spill resistant for easy cleaning, so you won't have to worry about water or coffee ruining your new mouse pad. Pros: 100 percent recycled polyester surface layer

Spill resistant

Very affordable Cons: Not very thick

Limited color choices

Razer Pro Glide XXL Best for large desks Razer Size: 37 x 16 inches | Surface material: Woven cloth | Thickness: 3mm | Base: Non-slip rubber foam Razer may be more well known for their gaming accessories, but their Pro Glide XXL mouse pad is designed for the professional work space. It measures 37 inches long and 16 inches wide, making it big enough not only for your mouse, but your keyboard and other peripherals as well. The soft, woven cloth surface is great for both optical and laser mouse sensors, providing smooth movement without sacrificing accuracy. The base is non-slip rubber foam to keep everything in place, and the minimalist design will fit into almost any office decor. If you want a more in-depth look, you can read our review of the Razer Pro Glide XXL. Pros: Professional design

Good size for lots of peripherals Cons: Not spill resistant

Not very thick

SteelSeries QCK Mini Best for small desks SteelSeries Size: 9.8 x 8.3 inches | Surface material: Micro woven cloth | Thickness: 2mm | Base: Non-slip rubber This mouse pad from SteelSeries is perfect for anyone whose desk is on the smaller side. It measures about 10 x 8 inches, meaning you can tuck it in the corner of your desk without sacrificing space for other equipment. The top is made of a micro woven cloth that provides smooth mouse movement and sensor accuracy, while the non-slip rubber base keeps your mouse and pad in place. And if you're a mobile professional, the small size of this mouse pad makes it perfect for slipping into a laptop bag for a better surface on-the-go. Pros: Great for travel

Sized right for small desks

Woven top doesn't affect mouse accuracy Cons: Not spill resistant

No stitched edges

Soundance ergonomic mouse pad Best ergonomic mouse pad Soundance Size: 13.9 x 8.1 inches | Surface material: Woven Lycra | Thickness: 1 inch | Base: Non-slip Polyurethane This mouse pad is designed for comfort during long hours at the office. It's made of memory foam to cushion and elevate your wrist/arm to reduce strain. It's wedge shape gives it more surface area than other ergonomic mouse pads, which means you won't have to worry about running out of space to work or navigate windows. The bottom uses a non-slip polyurethane pad to keep the mouse pad in place, while the top is made of a soft woven Lycra for smoother mouse movement and better sensor accuracy. Pros: Bigger than other ergonomic mouse pads

Memory foam Cons: No stitched edges

Sloped top lets unattended mice slide forward

Honkid aluminum mouse pad Best for Mac users Honkid Size: 9 x 7 inches | Surface material: Aluminum | Thickness: 2mm | Base: PU leather Mac users may have a tough time finding a mouse pad that not only fits into their setup, but also works well with their Magic Mouse. The Honkid aluminum mouse pad looks like it was designed specifically for use with Macs, sporting a brushed silver aluminum surface, CNC polished edges, and a faux leather backing. It also comes in rose gold to match your fancy MacBook Air. The faux leather backing doubles as a secondary surface for when you need a change of decor (or just want a different surface for your mouse). The mouse pad measures just 9 x 7 inches, making it small enough to slip into your laptop bag for when you want to use a mouse on-the-go. Pros: Sleek design

PU leather back doubles as second surface

Aluminum surface Cons: May not work as well with older Magic Mouse models

Textured surface may produce annoying noise as you move your mouse

What is the best mouse pad? The Logitech Studio series is the best mouse pad due to its size, surface material, base, and price.

How did we choose these mouse pads? Aside from price, we tried to choose a variety of mouse pads at different prices and sizes. We also tried to find eco-friendly options for customers looking to make their work space a bit more green as well as hard-surface mouse pads for anyone who prefers those over the soft-woven kind.

Which mouse pad is right for you? You want to make sure the mouse pad you're looking to buy is going to fit onto your desk. An extra large or extended length mouse pad is great for larger desks and keeping your keyboard in place, while "mini" versions are better for mobile professionals or anyone who works on a tiny desk.

How often should you clean your mouse pad? You should clean any spills or splashes immediately. Not only will this prevent staining, but it also will keep your mouse pad from becoming sticky or attracting dirt that can ruin your mouse sensor. You can get a cheap lint roller to clean up crumbs and dust, and if your mouse pad is really dirty, you can hand wash it in warm soapy water. Just leave it to air dry instead of throwing it in your dryer.

What are the best materials for a mouse pad? Soft-woven cloth surfaces are popular for mouse pads. Not only are they cheaper to produce, they tend to last longer than their hard-topped counterparts -- which can crack and warp over time. Metal mouse pads are available, which is great if you're looking for one that is going to last for years and is easy to clean. Though they will be a bit more expensive and, depending on their size, won't be as easy to take with you if you need to work on-the-go.

How should you choose a mouse pad? First, you should measure the space on your desk where you want to place the mouse pad. That way, you know exactly how large of a mouse pad you can buy and won't get any surprises when your new one arrives. You should also consider the surface material: hard-topped mouse pads use either plastic or metal, which are easy to clean but may not work well with all mouse sensors. Soft-woven mouse pads work well with just about any mouse, but they can be difficult to clean.