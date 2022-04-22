Choosing the "best office chair" is really subjective when looking at office furniture. Not everyone wants the same chair. Some people prioritize being adjustable arms or seat depth, while others want something high-end that looks striking behind their desk. Then there are people who focus on price. Either they want the cheapest, best-value chair out there, or they want the creme de la creme. That's where our list comes in handy.

We've hand-picked 16 office chairs that will satisfy a range of wants and needs. We first looked at all the top brands, then combed through hundreds of chair listings at different price points across several retailers, absorbed what the user reviews had to say, and ultimately landed on this bunch, which we believe are among the absolute best office chairs you can buy right now for either in the office or at your home office. And to see what are the best budget office chairs to add to your search.

Herman Miller Aeron Chair Best office chair The Aeron is another chair from Herman Miller. It's our choice for the absolute best office chair because it's been a favorite among executives since the early 90s, but of course, that means it comes with a hefty price tag as well. The Aeron uses an "8Z Pellicle elastomeric" suspension to create zones that run across the chair to make sure your body feels totally supported. This unique backing also allows body heat to pass through the chair, so you're comfortable in warmer climates or during summer months. The chair also has fully adjustable armrests and a tilt limiter. Max weight capacity: 350lbs

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Best gaming chair Secretlab The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series is one of the most popular and best desk chairs for gaming, but we think it's also great for remote workers, content creators, and everything in between. The chair is made of Secretlab's proprietary NEO Hybrid Leatherette, which is firmer and 12 times more durable than the standard PU leather. Built-in adjustments allow you tweak the lumbar support, arm rests, recline, and height of the chair to your back's content. The ergonomic comfort that the TITAN Evo provides ends up benefiting gamers and non-gamers alike. Max weight capacity: 395lbs with the XL model More: Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series full review



X-Chair X-Tech Executive Best executive chair X-Chair The X-Chair X-Tech Executive is one of the most premium-feeling chairs that we've tested at ZDNet. Made with a Brisa soft-touch fabric that's both breathable to sit on for hours and durable enough to withstand bumps and scratches, the X-Tech Executive is ideal for the anyone who seeks comfort. It also features a Dynamic Variable Lumbar support which, as the name implies, adapts to your spine as you lay back. Ultimately, you will have to pay a premium to reap the benefits of this executive chair, but for many, it will be worth it. Max weight capacity: 340lbs More: X-Chair X-Tech Executive full review

Herman Miller Sayl Chair Best designer chair Herman Miller's chairs are known for their looks. This particular model is a great choice if you're looking for something comfortable yet still stylish. The Sayl has a "3D intelligent" back design that gives the chair it's unique look while providing support. It's actually frameless, with the back following the curve of your spine, which should make it easier to stay seated for long periods while keeping a healthy and good posture. The Sayl also has a tilt limiter, so you never have to worry about tipping yourself over if you lean back too far. Max weight capacity: 350lbs

Steelcase Gesture Best chair for posture The Steelcase Gesture is an ideal comfortable office chair for those who spend hours every workday in front of a computer and suffer from lower back pain with its great back support. While it does have a high price point, the Gesture checks a lot of boxes. It's extremely flexible, with the arms and the seat adjusting to wherever you find it most comfortable. It's rated for 24/7 usage and comes with a stellar warranty that should cover any problems. It's frequently rated as the best chair for programmers, developers, and IT technicians. Max weight capacity: 400lbs

Hbada Reclining Office Desk Chair Best chair for reclining and napping This desk chair from Hbada is basically for power-nappers. It's a reclining desk chair capable of going back to any position between 90 degrees, which is perfect for working upright at a desk, to 150 degrees, for a quick cat nap or just to stretch your back out. It also has an ergonomic design with an adjustable headrest, breathable mesh backing, and lumbar support. Max weight capacity: 300lbs

Hon Exposure Best office chair under $300 The Hon Exposure is our best-value option for under $300. It comes in leather, fabric, or a hybrid leather/fabric materials and has an ergonomic build that allows the arms to be adjusted easily for whatever it is you're doing. The main drawback to the Exposure is that it's rather plain to look at, but that shouldn't be a problem if you need an all-rounder that won't break the bank. Max weight capacity: 250lbs

AmazonBasics Classic Leather-Padded Office Chair Best office chair under $200 Amazon's own office chair is just $117, though there are grey and beige options going for a bit more. Either way, it's cheap, and perfect for those on a budget. The chair has padded seats for extra lumbar support, too, plus rolling castor wheels perfect for any surface, and 360-degree swivel capabilities. It's also pretty stylish, courtesy of the leather upholstery. Max weight capacity: 275lbs

Serta Big and Tall Executive Office Chair Best leather chair Close your eyes and picture an executive chair. We suspect this leather chair is what comes to mind. It features authentic wooden accents and is made by mattress-maker Serta, so you know the chair's comfortable. It also has an ergonomic design with adjustable lumbar support. Max weight capacity: 350lbs

Humanscale Freedom Best ergonomic chair The Humanscale Freedom office chair is designed to move in synchronization with your body. It's supposed to be very responsive, from the headrest that supports your head while reclining but disappears when sitting upright, to the pivoting backrest that follows your spine as you move in the seat. The entire chair can also be adjusted to make sure it fits every groove. The Humanscale Freedom comes in black, blue, cayenne, graphite, navy, and sage. Max weight capacity: 300lbs

Hon Volt Leather Drafting Chair Best drafting chair If you're the kind of person who's in and out of your chair all day or hunched over drawing at a drafting table for hours on end, this Hon Volt chair is for you. It offers seat height adjustment and a footrest beneath the seat, making it ideal for working at tall workstations. It comes in black, with crimson and navy options available at higher prices. Max weight capacity: 250lbs

Vari Active Seat Basic Best standing chair The Varichair Pro offers a unique design so you can almost lean on the chair for support. It uses an air-lift piston to allow the seat to have an adjustable height of 32.75 inches. It might seem a little expensive for a chair without a back, but if you're the kind of person who doesn't like to sit all day long, but still needs to frequently be at a desk computer, then the Varichair might be your answer. However, it's sometimes unavailable on Amazon. If that's the case, then check out the Songmics Standing Desk Chair for a similar product. Max weight capacity: 220lbs

Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair Best kneeling chair The Varier Kneeling Chair is unlike any other office chair on this list. While it is designed to be a chair, you kneel in it for a healthier sitting experience. You basically sit in a position where your thighs are dropped to an angle of about 60- to 70-degrees from vertical, with some of your body's weight supported by the shins. This keeps your spinal column upright, improving circulation, strengthening core muscles, and helping you to stay focused while you work. The chair comes in a variety of colors, including black, red, blue, and grey. It's also made of high-quality wood that gives it an impressive combination of strength and flexibility. Max weight capacity: 240lbs More: Best kneeling chair alternatives

Smugdesk Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair Best ergonomic chair under $100 This ergonomic office chair comes with everything you're looking for in an office chair: Lumbar support, pneumatic controls to make sure it'll fit comfortably with your current desk, and durable castors that roll on both hard and carpeted flooring. It also has a weight limit of 270 lbs, and it only costs $67. Max weight capacity: 270lbs

Room Essentials Bonded Leather Office Chair Best leather chair for under $100 This stylish office chair from Target comes upholstered in bonded leather and costs less than $100. For that cheap price, you're giving up a few of the fancier features used by more expensive chairs, like lumbar support, but this is still a great, affordable option. And although it has a lower weight capacity, it does alternate between the minimum and maximum heights of 37 inches to 40.75 inches. Max weight capacity: 225lbs

What is the best office chair? The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is the best office chair. We based our choice on our analysis of specs like price, material, durability, adjustability, design, and more.

Looking for a no-frills office chair? Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and Target all have several listings for ergonomic office chairs that are relatively affordable. We recommend reading the reviews to find something with plenty of stars and glowing praise. Here are a few of the best ergonomic office chairs we spotted:

BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair for $60 at Amazon

Various ergonomic chairs starting at $50 from Wayfair

Serta Big and Tall Office Chair with Memory Foam for $159 at Walmart



Flash Furniture Mesh Back Computer Chair for $90 at Walmart



Boss Office Budget Mesh Task Chair Black for $125 at Target





