If you're sick of sitting at a regular desk all day long, it's time to switch up your routine with a standing desk. A standing desk is exactly what it sounds like: a desk that allows you to stand while you work so you can sit and stand throughout the day. If you like the classic desk style but want that modern vibe, the FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk is on sale for only $429, saving you $90.

The Theodore standing desk comes with the traditional standing desk features, including height adjustable from as low as 29.5-inches all the way up to 49.2-inches. All you have to do is press a button and it will move to your desired height.

It has a weight capacity of 99 pounds, making it able to handle heavy monitors for gaming, working, and more. With a width of nearly two feet, you can store a lot of different working tools on top as well as in the handy desk drawer that accompanies the design.

It's such a useful desk that I invested in and have been using this desk for two years. One of my favorite features, aside from the design and adjustable desk height, is that the two feet of desktop width can hold a lot of stuff, including three laptops, a monitor, a small storage chest, my planner, and so much more.

The desk drawer is really handy, as it's perfect for storing small documents and charging cords. And, speaking of charging, the desk comes equipped with two USB-A charge ports and a USB-C port, so you can set up a charging station for your phone during the work day.

Prefer a more modern one, instead? You can opt for the Esben UD4 desk instead for a more updated style for only $20 more.

At $90 off its original price, you can score this desktop for only $429. Be sure to add it to your cart today and order it. As a personal user, I can honestly say that this has been one of my most important purchases for my home office setup. You can also check out our picks for best standing desks, or if you prefer a gamer's desk, our picks for those, too.