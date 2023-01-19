These are my 3 must-have Raspberry Pi accessories

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One of the things I love about using a Raspberry Pi is that there are a lot of accessories out there for this single board computer (commonly known as "SBC").
If you can think it, it probably exists.
There are screens and cases and all sorts of add-on circuit boards (called HATs, short for Hardware Attached on Top) that enable you to do things like add ports to connect hard drives or even monitor the weather.
In fact, nowadays it's easier -- much easier -- to find accessories for a Raspberry Pi than it is to find actual Raspberry Pis unless you're willing to pay a big premium (thanks "supply chain issues"!).
So, if you're lucky enough to have a Raspberry Pi or three laying around, check out my top three favorite accessories.
I used to think that I didn't need a display for my Raspberry Pi.
I was wrong.
Nothing has upleveled my Raspberry Pi experience more than adding a 5-inch touchscreen to the equation. Here the 800x480 pixel display gives me a good view of the system, and the touchscreen means I can do away with needing a mouse.
The kit comes with everything you need to attach the touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi.
This one works on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, 3B+, 3B, and 2B+.
Get this, add a couple of 18650 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and you have a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for your Raspberry Pi.
Now, when the power goes off, the batteries kick in and keep your Raspberry Pi running until you can figure out what's wrong. Once the power is restored, the batteries will recharge, ready for the next power drop.
This one works on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, 3B+, and 3B. If you want something similar for the Raspberry Pi Zero, then a HAT like this is a good choice.
While the Raspberry Pi 3 and above come with built-in Wi-Fi, I've found that sometimes I need a better Wi-Fi adapter, either because I need one that supports advanced features such as monitor and injection modes (especially useful when I run Kali Linux on a Raspberry Pi), or I need to put the antenna somewhere different to the Raspberry Pi to get a better signal.
I've also had good success with the ALFA Network AWUS036ACS network dongle.
Here are a few more cool Raspberry Pi accessories you could take a look at to round off your project.