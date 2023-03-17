This little power tower for your desk means never having to search for outlets

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I'm constantly charging devices. Tablets, phones, cameras, game consoles, headphones, you name it -- on any given day, one or more of those pieces of technology is plugged in and drinking juice from the local power grid.
Sometimes I've needed to plug four or five devices in for charging. Under normal circumstances, that would require hunting down available outlets or using a standard power strip. But I don't want a standard power strip sitting on my desk for use. Not only is it unsightly, but it's also a bit awkward for a desk.
That's why when I found a small USB and electric tower, I pounced. This device, made by Ntonpower (and purchased on Amazon) includes five USB type B ports and eight standard electrical outlets, has a six-foot heavy-duty power cord, and a 13A circuit breaker.
I can tuck this tower out of the way on my desk and have instant access to those outlets and ports at any time.
This tower also has a power button for each side and a tiny light indicator to let you know it has power. Since plugging it in, I've yet to turn it off, and I've powered and charged numerous devices over and over without fail.
What about the specs for this tower? Simple enough:
Should there be an overload on the device, there's a small button on the back side you can press to reset the surge protector. I've yet to experience an overload (even with three devices plugged into the standard power outlets and all five USB ports in use).
In other words, this little tower is a beast that will serve you and your charging needs for a long time.
This charging tower is ideal for anyone who works from home (like me) or simply needs a charging station for a family of devices. Place the tower in a centralized location so everyone in the home (or business) has access to charge their phones, tablets, headphones, or whatever it is that needs a top-off.
I realize such a device might seem boring, but I cannot tell you how helpful this tower has been. Not only do I never have to hunt for an outlet, but I also have all that I need, just a couple of feet away on my desk.
If you always find yourself scrambling to find a free outlet, this little gadget will save you time and effort to keep your devices charged and ready to go.