/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Office

This little power tower for your desk means never having to search for outlets

If you find yourself frequently scrambling to find a free outlet, this gadget is for you.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Min Shin and  Alyson Windsor
The Ntonpower charging station.

I always have enough outlets with this on my desk.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I'm constantly charging devices. Tablets, phones, cameras, game consoles, headphones, you name it -- on any given day, one or more of those pieces of technology is plugged in and drinking juice from the local power grid.

Sometimes I've needed to plug four or five devices in for charging. Under normal circumstances, that would require hunting down available outlets or using a standard power strip. But I don't want a standard power strip sitting on my desk for use. Not only is it unsightly, but it's also a bit awkward for a desk.

Also: Need more ports? This tiny, lightweight, premium-quality dock delivers

That's why when I found a small USB and electric tower, I pounced. This device, made by Ntonpower (and purchased on Amazon) includes five USB type B ports and eight standard electrical outlets, has a six-foot heavy-duty power cord, and a 13A circuit breaker.

I can tuck this tower out of the way on my desk and have instant access to those outlets and ports at any time.

This tower also has a power button for each side and a tiny light indicator to let you know it has power. Since plugging it in, I've yet to turn it off, and I've powered and charged numerous devices over and over without fail.

Also: The best cheap USB hubs

What about the specs for this tower? Simple enough:

  • CC & RoHS approved.
  • Made of 1382° flame-retardant materials.
  • Dimensions: 5.35 x 5.35 x 7.2 inches
  • Weight: 2.09 pounds.
  • Power specs: 100V-240V. If used under 125V, the max power will be 125V x 15A = 1875W; if under 240V, the max power can reach 3600W.
  • Surge protection up to 1080 Joules.
  • UL 1363 & UL 62368 certification.
  • USB power: USB Output: 5V -- 2.4A Max Per Port, Total Output: 5A.

Should there be an overload on the device, there's a small button on the back side you can press to reset the surge protector. I've yet to experience an overload (even with three devices plugged into the standard power outlets and all five USB ports in use). 

Also: USB port problems? This handy kit helps you troubleshoot for under $25

In other words, this little tower is a beast that will serve you and your charging needs for a long time.

Who is this gadget for?

This charging tower is ideal for anyone who works from home (like me) or simply needs a charging station for a family of devices. Place the tower in a centralized location so everyone in the home (or business) has access to charge their phones, tablets, headphones, or whatever it is that needs a top-off.

Also: The best laptop docking stations

I realize such a device might seem boring, but I cannot tell you how helpful this tower has been. Not only do I never have to hunt for an outlet, but I also have all that I need, just a couple of feet away on my desk. 

The Ntonpower tucked between a speaker and an iMac.

Godzilla not included.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you always find yourself scrambling to find a free outlet, this little gadget will save you time and effort to keep your devices charged and ready to go.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's everything you need to know

pixel-7

Is your Pixel phone battery draining faster than it should? This feature can help

A robot texting on a smartphone in space

How to use ChatGPT: Everything you need to know