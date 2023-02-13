This tiny keyboard is perfect for Raspberry Pi boards and smart TVs

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Anyone here remember carrying a full-sized keyboard to repair jobs?

No? Just me then.

I used to pack a keyboard because of the number of times I'd attempt to trouble-shoot a dead computer only to find out that the keyboard was damaged, misbehaving, or missing.

Time have changed, and the days of carrying a full-sized wired keyboard are over.

Now I carry a small, rechargeable keyboard with a built-in trackpad in the form of the Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad.

I've been using this keyboard for several months now, and it is super handy not only when the keyboard connected to a system is acting up, but also when setting up things like smart TVs (as a physical replacement to the awful on-screen keyboard you have to use to enter Wi-Fi passwords or passwords for streaming services and the like via remote control).

It's also useful for Xbox, PlayStation, and even working with a Raspberry Pi.

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad tech specs

3-in-1 Multifunction, wireless keyboard, touchpad, and mouse

RF 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a reliable connection up to 30-feet

QWERTY full-function mini keyboard.

Ultra-sensitive touchpad with 90-degree flip design

Built-in rechargeable polymer Lithium-ion battery

USB dongle/receiver

Auto sleep and wake-up function of the keyboard

Can be used with PCs, laptops, smart TV, HTPC, Android TV boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, etc

HID compatible device, no driver needed, 100% plug-and-play



Product Dimension: 6.00 x 2.25 x 0.50 inches

Supports Windows, Android, and Linux



This keyboard is perfect for use with a Raspberry Pi Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This keyboard is small and lightweight, but it's surprisingly useful and responsive. I wouldn't want to write a novel on this keyboard, but it's far better than many keyboards found on smartphones and smart TVs.

In addition to the standard alphanumeric keys, you get a whole raft of other keys, like Home, Page Up/Down, Volume Control, Ctrl+Alt+Dlt, Esc, Search, and more.

On the side is an on/off switch and a microUSB port for charging. The built-in battery lasts for hours (I've never had it run out, but I do top it up a few times a month just so it's ready for use when I need it).

On/off switch and charging port Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You plug the USB dongle into the USB port on a computer, and the keyboard connects automatically.

Where's the USB dongle, I hear you ask? Well, there's a little port on the back.

What's in this little port Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Pull on this and there's a little holder for the wireless dongle.

The wireless dongle holder Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Inside that is the dongle. It's tiny!

The wireless dongle is tiny! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Plug it into any free USB port, and you instantly have a wireless keyboard!

Instant keyboard connection Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The built-in trackpad might be small, but it's very useful.

The tiny trackpad works a treat Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard is a brilliant little bit of kit, for under $20.

If you want a keyboard with a laser pointer (who doesn't like laser pointers?) there's a version of the Rii that has a built-in laser pointer.