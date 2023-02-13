This tiny keyboard is perfect for Raspberry Pi boards and smart TVs

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Anyone here remember carrying a full-sized keyboard to repair jobs?
No? Just me then.
Also: How to set up your first Raspberry Pi
I used to pack a keyboard because of the number of times I'd attempt to trouble-shoot a dead computer only to find out that the keyboard was damaged, misbehaving, or missing.
Time have changed, and the days of carrying a full-sized wired keyboard are over.
Now I carry a small, rechargeable keyboard with a built-in trackpad in the form of the Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad.
Also: The 5 best Raspberry Pi alternatives
I've been using this keyboard for several months now, and it is super handy not only when the keyboard connected to a system is acting up, but also when setting up things like smart TVs (as a physical replacement to the awful on-screen keyboard you have to use to enter Wi-Fi passwords or passwords for streaming services and the like via remote control).
It's also useful for Xbox, PlayStation, and even working with a Raspberry Pi.
This keyboard is small and lightweight, but it's surprisingly useful and responsive. I wouldn't want to write a novel on this keyboard, but it's far better than many keyboards found on smartphones and smart TVs.
Also: The best mechanical keyboards
In addition to the standard alphanumeric keys, you get a whole raft of other keys, like Home, Page Up/Down, Volume Control, Ctrl+Alt+Dlt, Esc, Search, and more.
On the side is an on/off switch and a microUSB port for charging. The built-in battery lasts for hours (I've never had it run out, but I do top it up a few times a month just so it's ready for use when I need it).
You plug the USB dongle into the USB port on a computer, and the keyboard connects automatically.
Where's the USB dongle, I hear you ask? Well, there's a little port on the back.
Pull on this and there's a little holder for the wireless dongle.
Inside that is the dongle. It's tiny!
Plug it into any free USB port, and you instantly have a wireless keyboard!
The built-in trackpad might be small, but it's very useful.
Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard is a brilliant little bit of kit, for under $20.
If you want a keyboard with a laser pointer (who doesn't like laser pointers?) there's a version of the Rii that has a built-in laser pointer.