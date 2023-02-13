/>
This tiny keyboard is perfect for Raspberry Pi boards and smart TVs

Here's why you need a small, rechargeable keyboard with a built-in trackpad.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Alyson Windsor
Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad 

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Anyone here remember carrying a full-sized keyboard to repair jobs?

No? Just me then.

Also: How to set up your first Raspberry Pi

I used to pack a keyboard because of the number of times I'd attempt to trouble-shoot a dead computer only to find out that the keyboard was damaged, misbehaving, or missing.

Time have changed, and the days of carrying a full-sized wired keyboard are over.

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Now I carry a small, rechargeable keyboard with a built-in trackpad in the form of the Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad.

Also: The 5 best Raspberry Pi alternatives

I've been using this keyboard for several months now, and it is super handy not only when the keyboard connected to a system is acting up, but also when setting up things like smart TVs (as a physical replacement to the awful on-screen keyboard you have to use to enter Wi-Fi passwords or passwords for streaming services and the like via remote control). 

It's also useful for Xbox, PlayStation, and even working with a Raspberry Pi

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard with touchpad tech specs

  • 3-in-1 Multifunction, wireless keyboard, touchpad, and mouse
  • RF 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a reliable connection up to 30-feet
  • QWERTY full-function mini keyboard.
  • Ultra-sensitive touchpad with 90-degree flip design
  • Built-in rechargeable polymer Lithium-ion battery
  • USB dongle/receiver
  • Auto sleep and wake-up function of the keyboard
  • Can be used with PCs, laptops, smart TV, HTPC, Android TV boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, etc
  • HID compatible device, no driver needed, 100% plug-and-play
  • Product Dimension: 6.00 x 2.25 x 0.50 inches
  • Supports Windows, Android, and Linux
This keyboard is perfect for use with a Raspberry Pi

This keyboard is perfect for use with a Raspberry Pi

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This keyboard is small and lightweight, but it's surprisingly useful and responsive. I wouldn't want to write a novel on this keyboard, but it's far better than many keyboards found on smartphones and smart TVs.

Also: The best mechanical keyboards 

In addition to the standard alphanumeric keys, you get a whole raft of other keys, like Home, Page Up/Down, Volume Control, Ctrl+Alt+Dlt, Esc, Search, and more.

On the side is an on/off switch and a microUSB port for charging. The built-in battery lasts for hours (I've never had it run out, but I do top it up a few times a month just so it's ready for use when I need it).

On/off switch and charging port

On/off switch and charging port

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You plug the USB dongle into the USB port on a computer, and the keyboard connects automatically.

Where's the USB dongle, I hear you ask? Well, there's a little port on the back.

What's in this little port

What's in this little port

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Pull on this and there's a little holder for the wireless dongle.

The wireless dongle holder

The wireless dongle holder

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Inside that is the dongle. It's tiny!

The wireless dongle is tiny!

The wireless dongle is tiny!

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Plug it into any free USB port, and you instantly have a wireless keyboard!

Instant keyboard connection

Instant keyboard connection

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The built-in trackpad might be small, but it's very useful.

The tiny trackpad works a treat

The tiny trackpad works a treat

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Rii 2.4G mini wireless keyboard is a brilliant little bit of kit, for under $20. 

If you want a keyboard with a laser pointer (who doesn't like laser pointers?) there's a version of the Rii that has a built-in laser pointer.

