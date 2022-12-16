The Insignia 24" smart Fire TV just dropped to less than $80 on Amazon

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday has been and gone but many major US retailers are still pushing sales on electronics including TVs, PCs, and audio equipment.
Over at Amazon, the Insignia 24" F20 Fire TV is one such sales item. This budget-friendly fire TV typically retails for $89.99 but is available for an 11% discount, bringing the cost down to $79.99. Granted, it's not a vast price drop in itself, but a smart TV becoming available for as little as $80 is certainly noteworthy ahead of the holidays.
The bargain Insignia 24" F20 Fire TV would be a great addition to a kid's bedroom, office space, or, perhaps, a gaming room. The flat TV screen has a 1280 x 720 resolution at 720p and can be wall mounted if you prefer. The Fire TV OS is built-in and Apple AirPlay is supported.
You're unlikely to find many better deals than an $80 smart TV before Christmas, but if this TV simply isn't big enough, you should also consider the 32" model, available for $50 off at $130.
An alternative on offer during Amazon's sale is a larger Toshiba model. The Toshiba C350 LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV provides far more screen space at 43 inches and usually costs around $330.
However, Amazon is offering 30% off, or a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $230 for a limited time.
If you're on the hunt for last-minute gifts, smart home products, or tech accessories before holiday celebrations begin, ZDNET has compiled a Holiday Gift Guide for 2022. We've found everything from laptops and tablets to the best gifts to give for under $25.