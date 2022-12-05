'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Headsets, headphones, and earbuds are popular gifts to give over the holiday season, and we've spotted a deal on Amazon you shouldn't miss before we all down tools and have our celebrations.
For a limited time, the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is on sale at Amazon. While you normally pay around $100 for this gaming accessory, Amazon is offering 50% off the typical RRP, bringing the cost down to $50.
The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is lightweight, comfortable headwear that has earned positive customer reviews worldwide. The headset offers THX Spatial Audio surround sound, basic noise cancellation, an adjustable headband, gel cushion earcups, and a microphone.
Razer has included audio controls and a mic button on the headset for convenience. You can extend the microphone while it's in use -- for example, during a gaming session with friends -- and then collapse it to keep it out of the way when you're only listening to music.
You can expect up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset is compatible with PC, PS4, and PS5 gaming consoles.
If you're interested in picking up the Razer Nari headset, head over to Amazon.