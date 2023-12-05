'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is a great holiday gift -- and its just $30 now
There's something exciting and electrifying about playing a game or taking part in a contest with major cash rewards. If you know anyone who loves this type of thing, then we might have the perfect holiday gift to get them this season. The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is available for just $30, or in a 2-pack for $50, or even a 10-pack for $100. Be sure to order by Dec. 7 so it arrives by Christmas.
This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle promises winnings to anyone who completes it. There are no losers, which helps add an extra layer of security against this gift turning into a dud of an experience for whoever you share it with. Once they complete the puzzle, which creates the image of a giant QR code, they then scan the code and receive winnings ranging anywhere from $1 to $1,000,000. There will be two total puzzles in this contest with million-dollar payouts, so while the chances are slim, they do exist.
This fun and unique holiday gift first and foremost provides whoever you give it to with a fun and engaging activity that can take as long as putting together a 500-piece QR code might take. Once they cross the finish line, not only will they get that amazing puzzle gratification, but likely prize money.
Don't miss your chance to grab this unique, interactive, and fun holiday gift while it's available for a limited-time discount, which lasts until Dec. 17, but you must order by Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT to ensure on-time holiday delivery.