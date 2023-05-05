This $25 'solar cockroach' DIY kit is fun for the whole family

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Doing little science and technology projects with kids is not only fun and rewarding in the now, but might also gently steer a young person towards a lifetime of interest in those areas.
To this day, I still remember building things like electromagnets and even a simple radio with my grandpa in the 1970s, and I have no doubt that this helped nudge me in the direction I find myself moving in these days.
Also: This stylish electric screwdriver has some big functions for a small price
Kits are a great way to do this, and today I spent a very pleasant 15 minutes assembling a solar-powered cockroach. It says the kit is for "ages 10+," and I certainly fall into this age range!
The kit, by a company called Brown Dog Gadgets, contains parts for four of the solar-powered cockroaches (there's also a kit that contains the parts for 25 of the cockroaches, perfect for schools or clubs). The kit comes with all the parts you need.
The Solar Cockroach is a little bug that uses solar energy to power a vibrating motor scoot around. It's fun to build, and there's a no-soldering option if messing about with a soldering iron is out of the question!
Each cockroach consists of a solar panel that supplies the power to make it move, a vibrating motor that does the moving, paper clips for legs, a loop of wire to make the antenna, and, of course, googly eyes.
Also: This $60 tool essentially gives you another pair of hands
The kit also comes with conductive nylon tape to make the electrical connections if soldering is out of the question, which is a really nice touch.
Everything that comes in the kit is good quality, and the instructions are clear and easy to follow.
You do need to add a few tools for assembly. For this, you'll need snips, a hot glue gun, and an optional soldering iron.
Not only is the kit great fun and educational to put together, but it can also act as a platform for all sorts of other forays into education, such as exploring solar power, circuits, and much more. Moreover, the end product is immensely amusing (my cockroach is off exploring the garden as I type),
Also: Why your toolkit needs a handful of these easy-to-use lever nut connectors
The company has a whole bunch of other kits that I really want to try, from a solar tracker to Bristlebots. The kits are a bit expensive, but sharing the cost with other adults or buying them for a school or club makes good sense.
This is a fun activity for young ones to hone their building skills, and there are plenty of opportunities to learn along the way.