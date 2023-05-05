Why your toolkit needs a handful of these easy-to-use lever nut connectors

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Along with tools and a few consumables like tape and glue, I usually have a smattering of other things in my toolbag that I take along for repairs and that just make life easier.
Those things include Wago 221 lever nut connectors.
A quick and easy way to securely joining wires without soldering or twisting.
The Wago connector is a type of electrical connector developed by WAGO GmbH, a German company that specializes in electrical supplies. These connectors are designed to create secure, reliable, and easy-to-use connections between electrical wires.
Also: How to fix broken wires the easy way - with heat-shrink butt connectors
Wago lever nuts use a spring-loaded clamping mechanism that enables a strong and secure connection without the need for screws, nuts, soldering, butt connectors, or other traditional fastening methods. This makes them particularly popular for electrical installations, as they save a considerable amount of time and effort during installation and maintenance.
Wago lever nuts consist of a transparent plastic housing that contains a metal clamp system and a lever for each wire connection. They are rated for 450V/32A; bear in mind, however, that if used for high-voltage applications, they need to be housed in an enclosure to prevent people who don't know what they are from messing with them.
Also: This $60 tool essentially gives you another pair of hands
Wago lever nuts come in various sizes to accommodate different wire gauges and are available in 2-, 3-, and 5-pole (wire) configurations, allowing multiple wires to be connected in a single connector.
I recommend getting a pack that has a selection of each type.
Also: This stylish electric screwdriver has some big functions for a small price
Need a few reasons to keep some Wago lever nuts in your toolbag? Wago lever nuts are super easy to use, create strong, reliable connections, can be installed without tools (apart from stripping the wires), are compact so you can use them in confined spaces, and are reusable.
Strip the ends of the wires that you want to connect according to the recommended strip length specified by Wago (typically, this is between 9 to 11 mm/0.35 to 0.45-inch).
Open the lever on the connector by lifting it up to 90 degrees. (Don't go further as you might break the connector.)
Insert the stripped wire into the connector's opening, ensuring it is fully seated.
Close the lever to lock the wire in place, pressing down firmly to create a secure and reliable connection.
Repeat for the other wires you want to connect.
Finally, a gentle tug on the connector will make sure it's properly connected.
Also: You'll never guess how many tech repair tools this little bag can fit