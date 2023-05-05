/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

Why your toolkit needs a handful of these easy-to-use lever nut connectors

These Wago 221 lever nut connectors create secure, reliable, and easy-to-use connections between electrical wires. Here's how to use them.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
A 2-pole Wago 221 lever nut

A 2-pole Wago 221 lever nut

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Along with tools and a few consumables like tape and glue, I usually have a smattering of other things in my toolbag that I take along for repairs and that  just make life easier.

Those things include Wago 221 lever nut connectors

Wago lever nut assortment (36 pieces)

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

Wago 221 lever nut assortment (36 pieces)

A quick and easy way to securely joining wires without soldering or twisting. 

View at Amazon

The Wago connector is a type of electrical connector developed by WAGO GmbH, a German company that specializes in electrical supplies. These connectors are designed to create secure, reliable, and easy-to-use connections between electrical wires.

Also: How to fix broken wires the easy way - with heat-shrink butt connectors

Wago lever nuts use a spring-loaded clamping mechanism that enables a strong and secure connection without the need for screws, nuts, soldering, butt connectors, or other traditional fastening methods. This makes them particularly popular for electrical installations, as they save a considerable amount of time and effort during installation and maintenance.

Wago lever nuts consist of a transparent plastic housing that contains a metal clamp system and a lever for each wire connection. They are rated for 450V/32A; bear in mind, however, that if used for high-voltage applications, they need to be housed in an enclosure to prevent people who don't know what they are from messing with them.

Also: This $60 tool essentially gives you another pair of hands

Wago lever nuts come in various sizes to accommodate different wire gauges and are available in 2-, 3-, and 5-pole (wire) configurations, allowing multiple wires to be connected in a single connector.

A 2-pole and 5-pole Wago 221 lever nut connector

A 2-pole and 5-pole Wago 221 lever nut connector

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I recommend getting a pack that has a selection of each type.

Also: This stylish electric screwdriver has some big functions for a small price

Need a few reasons to keep some Wago lever nuts in your toolbag? Wago lever nuts are super easy to use, create strong, reliable connections, can be installed without tools (apart from stripping the wires), are compact so you can use them in confined spaces, and are reusable.

How to use a Wago lever nut

1. Prepare the wires

Prepare the wires
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Strip the ends of the wires that you want to connect according to the recommended strip length specified by Wago (typically, this is between 9 to 11 mm/0.35 to 0.45-inch).

2. Open the Wago lever nut

Opening the Wago lever nut
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Open the lever on the connector by lifting it up to 90 degrees. (Don't go further as you might break the connector.)

3. Insert the wire

Insert the wire
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Insert the stripped wire into the connector's opening, ensuring it is fully seated.

4. Flip the lever closed

Flip the lever closed
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Close the lever to lock the wire in place, pressing down firmly to create a secure and reliable connection.

5. Repeat

Repeat
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Repeat for the other wires you want to connect. 

6. Tug test

Tug test!
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Finally, a gentle tug on the connector will make sure it's properly connected.

Also: You'll never guess how many tech repair tools this little bag can fit

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Kid reading in bed

The best book lights for bookworms

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

This $60 tool essentially gives you another pair of hands

CryptoTrust OnlyKey

The best security keys you can buy (and how they work)