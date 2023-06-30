This handy $17 accessory can help declutter your desk

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I much prefer to work in an uncluttered space. At the same time, there are certain items I use occasionally that need to be easily accessible, yet out of the way for my everyday work.

Two of those things I rely on are my webcam (which also uses an added ring light) and my mic. With my mic, I have to use a boom stand that's a bit more heavy-duty (because of the cost and weight of the mic). But for my webcam and ring light, I can opt to go with a more inexpensive option that works just as well, but doesn't have nearly the price of the Rode stand I use for my mic.

The boom stand in question is made by Neewer and can be bought for the low price of $17 on Amazon.

This extendable scissor-arm stand does a fantastic job of keeping my webcam/ring light combo ready. When I don't need the webcam, I simply swing the boom out of the way. And because this stand can easily attach to my standing desk (of which the top is 1 ¾" thick), I can place the stand where I need it.

The specs

For those who prefer to know more, here are the specs for the Neewer boom stand:

An adjustment knob allows you to loosen or tighten the primary joint to accommodate more weight or make the stand easier or harder to move



Supports up to 3.3 lbs

Desk clamp has rubber padding to protect the surface of your furniture

Includes a ⅜" to ⅝" adapter for mounting mics

Includes 5 cable straps to keep your cabling tidy

Material: Alloy steel

Weight 21.3 oz

Dimensions: 16.3 x 4.7 x 2.2 inches

Arm length: Approximately 14" each

Maximum microphone clip diameter: 1.26" / 3.2cm

Maximum desk clamp adjustment width: 2" / 5.3cm

One thing to keep in mind with this arm is that anything you attach to it must have either a ⅜" or ⅝" bolt hole.

Why I use this for my webcam

Most webcams are created such that they can easily clamp to the top of your monitor. For me, that's not nearly flexible enough as I tend to switch between standing and sitting when using my webcam.

With the adjustable boom stand, I can not only easily raise or lower the position of the webcam, I can also point it in just about any direction. That flexibility means I can change what's behind me during meetings.

On top of that, if I need to swing the arm in another direction to show the meeting attendees something else in my office, it's very easy to do. And then, when I'm finished, I can swing the arm out of my way.

Sure, it might be one extra thing on my desk (as opposed to my webcam resting on top of my monitor), but the flexibility it gives me is well worth attaching it to my desk. And given that it conveniently swings out of the way (to rest flush against the wall), it's as though the webcam and ring light aren't there until I need them.

The Neewer boom stand attached to my standing desk. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If your desk is already too cluttered, or you like the idea of being able to move your webcam about -- without having to rest it on a stack of books or clamping at odd angles on your monitor -- then give the Neewer boom stand a try.

It's cheap enough that, even if it doesn't work as expected, you're not too much out of pocket (and Amazon is good with returns).