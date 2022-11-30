/>
What is the best cable management and cord storage, and is it ventilated?

Don't trip over wayward cords and cables. The best cable management and cord storage options can keep your desk neat, tidy, and attractive for years to come.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

There is nothing worse than messy cables and cords. They can easily become a hazard both at home and at work, whether you have a ton of wires at your computer desk or more bundled by the entertainment center.

ZDNET Recommends

You need something to collect and store all these wayward wires, which is where cable management and cord storage comes in.

Based on our ZDNET experts' research, these are the best cable management and cord storage systems you can buy today.

OHill Cable Clips

Best cable management overall
ohill-cable-clips
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Super affordable
  • 16 pieces included
  • Easy to use
cons
  • Not ideal for large bunches of cords
  • Some adhesive issues
Tech specs: Type: Clips | Dimensions: 8.58 x 7.05 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 2.4 oz. | Pieces: 16

Our pick for the best overall cable management and cord storage system is the OHill Cable Clip. They are a quick, easy way to bundle your cords and wires together to prevent any fuss or falls. These black organizers are extremely lightweight and come in a 16-pack for easy cable and cord management. They are designed to hold together all sorts of cords like your phone or computer charger, TV, and even your power strip.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at New Egg

D-Line Cable Management Box

Most stylish storage system
d-line-cable-management-box
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent design
  • Modern look
  • Fits plenty of cords
cons
  • Plastic construction
  • On the larger side
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 16.34 x 5.31 x 6.5 inches | Length: 8.2ft | Pieces: 1

When you are looking for the best value, we recommend the D-Line Cable Management Box. It's large enough to hold power strips and extra cables, offering three rear cord entry and exit points to make set-up a breeze. Also, the white box design is a bonus as an excellent addition to your home decor. 

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Lowes

DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords

Best durable cable management and cord storage box
dmoose-cable-management-box-organizer-for-cords
DMoose
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent performance
  • Large size
  • Dual slots
cons
  • Smaller size
  • May be too large for some areas
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches | Pieces: 1

As a single piece, the DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords comes in a box design with a premium wooden print that gives a natural, sophisticated aesthetic to this best cable management and cord storage box. It is a good size to handle all of your cords and wires with entry and exit points, plus there is a built-in lid to keep unsightly cables out of view. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box

Best compact cable management and cord storage box
point-and-edge-tap-up-cable-box
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easily concealed
  • Hides power strips
  • Attractive design
cons
  • Limited weight capacity
  • May get in the way for some users
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 13.8 x 5.1 x 6.7 inches | Pieces: 1

When you don't have a lot of space, the Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box is the right pick for you. This compact box is an outstanding addition to your home or company office, using durable plastic construction in white for a clean look. It fits under your desk easily, so it is hidden from view instead of the usual eyesore you would face without it.

View now at Amazon

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray

Best under-desk cable management rack
scandinavian-hub-under-desk-cable-management-tray
Pros & Cons
pros
  • 2-pack
  • Open design for easy storage
  • Affordable
cons
  • Best for wider desks
  • Cannot use with glass desks
Tech specs: Type: Tray | Dimensions: 16 x 5 x 5 inches | Pieces: 2

The Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray comes in a set of two, but it offers a different design than the other options on our best cable management and cord storage list. These racks are reasonable at 16 inches, and they require more installation with their screw-in design. However, these steel racks are incredibly reliable and durable for all your cords and cables.

View now at AmazonView now at Sears

What is the best cable management and cord storage?

OHill's Cable Clips gets our vote for the best cable management and cord storage system overall. Its affordability and convenience are hard to ignore, and we love that it comes in a generous bundle. 

To see how it stacks up, here is a summary of the best cable management and cord storage systems.

Best cable management and cord storage

Price

Type

Dimensions

OHill Cable Clips

$7.99

Clips

8.58 x 7.05 x 0.63 inches

D-Line Cable Management Box

$26.99

Box

16.34 x 5.31 x 6.5 inches 

DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords

$24.99

Box

16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches

Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box

$29.99

Box

16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray

$26.99

Tray

16 x 5 x 5 inches

Which is the right cable management and cord storage for you?

Based on our research, our expert recommendations can help you find the best cable management and cord storage system for your needs.

Choose this cable management and cord storage...

If you want...

OHill Cable Clips

A system offering convenience and value

D-Line Cable Management Box

Performance to match the price tag

DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords

An attractive option to store your cords and wires

Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box

A smaller unit to hold your wires and cables

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray

Something to gather cords and cables under your desk 

How did we choose these best cable management and cord storage options?

We used several factors in our search for the best cable management and cord storage system.

  • Type: Whether it is a clip, a tray, or a box, we look at all forms of systems to find the overall best options for your needs.
  • Size: You want to be sure that the system you purchase is large enough to accommodate all of your wires and cables. Thicker cables may take up too much room, and you could run out of space if you choose a smaller model.
  • Aesthetics: Some systems come in attractive designs, whether it is a sleek white or a wooden print like the DMoose. It is all up to personal preference here, so we look for different designs that may work with your home.
  • Price: Although these systems are generally reasonable, we compare pricing between the different options to ensure that we offer an affordable option for your budget. 

What is cable management and cord storage?

Cable management and cord storage is a system that combines all of the cords and cables within an area and organizes them in an orderly fashion, usually concealing them from view. It is an easy way to organize all of your wires, so you do not risk tripping over them or possibly damaging them. 

Is cable management and cord storage ventilated?

The best cable management and cord storage boxes typically incorporate ventilation to help release the heat generated by your cables and power strips. 

How much does cable management and cord storage cost?

The exact cost can vary, but the best cable management and cord storage systems are fairly affordable. They range from just $8 for the best cable management and cord storage to $30, depending on which you choose. 

Are there alternative types of cable management and cord storage worth considering?

In our search for the best cable management and cord storage, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration. 

For more options for your home office, consider our picks for the best home office furniture, best office chairs, and best computers!

