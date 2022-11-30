'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There is nothing worse than messy cables and cords. They can easily become a hazard both at home and at work, whether you have a ton of wires at your computer desk or more bundled by the entertainment center.
You need something to collect and store all these wayward wires, which is where cable management and cord storage comes in.
Based on our ZDNET experts' research, these are the best cable management and cord storage systems you can buy today.
Tech specs: Type: Clips | Dimensions: 8.58 x 7.05 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 2.4 oz. | Pieces: 16
Our pick for the best overall cable management and cord storage system is the OHill Cable Clip. They are a quick, easy way to bundle your cords and wires together to prevent any fuss or falls. These black organizers are extremely lightweight and come in a 16-pack for easy cable and cord management. They are designed to hold together all sorts of cords like your phone or computer charger, TV, and even your power strip.
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 16.34 x 5.31 x 6.5 inches | Length: 8.2ft | Pieces: 1
When you are looking for the best value, we recommend the D-Line Cable Management Box. It's large enough to hold power strips and extra cables, offering three rear cord entry and exit points to make set-up a breeze. Also, the white box design is a bonus as an excellent addition to your home decor.
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches | Pieces: 1
As a single piece, the DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords comes in a box design with a premium wooden print that gives a natural, sophisticated aesthetic to this best cable management and cord storage box. It is a good size to handle all of your cords and wires with entry and exit points, plus there is a built-in lid to keep unsightly cables out of view.
Tech specs: Type: Box | Dimensions: 13.8 x 5.1 x 6.7 inches | Pieces: 1
When you don't have a lot of space, the Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box is the right pick for you. This compact box is an outstanding addition to your home or company office, using durable plastic construction in white for a clean look. It fits under your desk easily, so it is hidden from view instead of the usual eyesore you would face without it.
Tech specs: Type: Tray | Dimensions: 16 x 5 x 5 inches | Pieces: 2
The Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray comes in a set of two, but it offers a different design than the other options on our best cable management and cord storage list. These racks are reasonable at 16 inches, and they require more installation with their screw-in design. However, these steel racks are incredibly reliable and durable for all your cords and cables.
OHill's Cable Clips gets our vote for the best cable management and cord storage system overall. Its affordability and convenience are hard to ignore, and we love that it comes in a generous bundle.
To see how it stacks up, here is a summary of the best cable management and cord storage systems.
Best cable management and cord storage
Price
Type
Dimensions
OHill Cable Clips
$7.99
Clips
8.58 x 7.05 x 0.63 inches
D-Line Cable Management Box
$26.99
Box
16.34 x 5.31 x 6.5 inches
DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords
$24.99
Box
16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches
Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box
$29.99
Box
16.14 x 6.3 x 5.12 inches
Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray
$26.99
Tray
16 x 5 x 5 inches
Based on our research, our expert recommendations can help you find the best cable management and cord storage system for your needs.
Choose this cable management and cord storage...
If you want...
OHill Cable Clips
A system offering convenience and value
D-Line Cable Management Box
Performance to match the price tag
DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords
An attractive option to store your cords and wires
Point And Edge Tap-Up Cable Box
A smaller unit to hold your wires and cables
Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray
Something to gather cords and cables under your desk
We used several factors in our search for the best cable management and cord storage system.
Cable management and cord storage is a system that combines all of the cords and cables within an area and organizes them in an orderly fashion, usually concealing them from view. It is an easy way to organize all of your wires, so you do not risk tripping over them or possibly damaging them.
The best cable management and cord storage boxes typically incorporate ventilation to help release the heat generated by your cables and power strips.
The exact cost can vary, but the best cable management and cord storage systems are fairly affordable. They range from just $8 for the best cable management and cord storage to $30, depending on which you choose.
In our search for the best cable management and cord storage, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration.
