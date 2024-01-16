Travel easier with this eSIM deal for just $25 through January 28

Get a SimLemon eSIM for $20 off now. StackSocial

When you're traveling abroad you might find that staying connected to your favorite smartphone apps and internet hubs might either be a pain or a major cost. Seasoned travelers have long known that they can't rely on soaring roaming charges to stay connected while staying on budget.

On the flip side, if you only use WiFi, you could find your trip is spent asking for passwords and stressing when out on the streets. So consider a reliable eSIM solution.

SimLemon Globetrotter's eSIM, for example, is on sale for just $25 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 28. This verified data provider offers all of the features you'd want for easy access and accessibility. It offers connectivity across most of Europe, some of the Middle East, and in the United States.

SimLemon offers users instant connectivity upon purchase. They simply send you a QR code, which will activate your eSIM when you scan it. From there, you can count on a fixed amount of data for your one-time payment.

Offering 5G and 4G LTE speeds, SimLemon connects you to local networks to enjoy full data speeds without daily limits or throttling. SimLemon users can create hotspots, and count on the eSIM being compatible with most mobile devices.

Staying connected while traveling abroad can make a big difference when traveling for business, school, and on a regular vacation. It's important to start using your eSIM within three months of purchasing for optimal performance. Also, you can find a full list of countries where the eSIM works here, as well as a link to a full breakdown of compatible devices.

