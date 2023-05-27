Traveling soon? Take these 4 tech essentials on your summer trips

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Some people can travel light. I'm one of those people -- until I add laptops, tablets, cameras, drones, action cameras, and chargers to the equation. The few clothes I carry end up serving as padding for all that tech.
Staying organized and not losing stuff becomes a priority, and I've found that a smattering of gadgets and gear can mean the difference between remaining pleasantly organized and descending into utter chaos.
Also: The best travel gadgets, according to tech and travel experts
I'm getting ready to travel today, and since it's fresh in my mind, I thought I'd outline the bits of kit that make all the difference.
My grandfather had a saying: a place for everything, and everything in its place. I find this advice to be vital when traveling.
Also: The 8 devices I always take on work trips
Bags are pretty personal things, so I'm going to make some general recommendations.
Apple AirTags are lifesavers, and I have them liberally sprinkled about the place. There's one on my keys, another custom one modified for my wallet, and some hidden in bags. (Don't leave them in plain sight because the bad guys are looking out for them.)
Also: I built a custom AirTag that Apple will hate me for (and how you can do it, too)
I recommend picking up a 4-pack of AirTags as that works out a lot cheaper than buying them individually.
If you're in the Android ecosystem, then I highly recommend Samsung's SmartTag+ or Tile.
You wouldn't believe how handy it is to have little glow tags to help you find things in the bottom of bags, or to locate your charger or power bank in a dark hotel room.
There are two types to choose from:
If you're handy with a 3D printer, and you don't mind mixing glow-in-the-dark strontium aluminate with epoxy, you can make your own custom glow tags.
These are handy for everything -- from when your hotel room lights suddenly go out to digging around in your bag for things. My all-time favorite is the Nitecore GITD -- it's super-bright, easily recharged via USB, and can be used to spot fake paper currency.
I know we're all supposed to use the flashlight on our phones, but this is a good backup for when the battery is getting low, or you need a tiny light that you can hold in your teeth.