Why I replaced my default MacBook charger with this 160W adapter (and you should too)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Ugreen Nexode Pro is a 160W 4-port fast charger, available from Amazon for $120.
- It's powerful and caters to USB-C and USB-A ports.
- The device is heavy, and bulky (but still smaller than the Apple charger that comes with the MacBook Pro).
For a long time, my Apple MacBook Pro 140W USB-C charger was my favorite charger. Having a charger that could push out 140W of power was useful, even if my MacBook was the only thing I had at the time that could take advantage of that.
Despite the bulk, the weight, and the fact that it only had a single USB-C port, I took that charger with me everywhere. Well, not the same one; I accidentally left the original at a hotel in Scotland, prompting me to look for a replacement.
In my search, I quickly realized that the power adapters on the market today have significantly evolved, making a 140W unit with a single USB-C port somewhat old-fashioned. You can now get multi-port power adapters that are smaller, run cooler, and can still output the full 140W that a MacBook Pro needs to charge at the fastest rate.
One such adapter being the Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W 4-port fast charger.View at Amazon
Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W 4-port fast charger features
- 3 x USB-C ports, 1 x USB-A port
- 160W maximum total output
- Max 140W output in single-port configuration
- Intelligent current distribution
- GaN (gallium nitride) technology offers faster, more powerful charging with less heat generation, and a smaller, lightweight design
- Port power outputs:
USB-C1 Output: 5V 3A | 9V 3A | 12V 3A | 15V 3A | 20V 5A | 28V 5A - 140.0W max
USB-C2 Output: 5V 3A | 9V 3A | 12V 3.0A | 15V 3A | 20V 5.0A - 100W max
USB-C3 Output: 5V 3A | 9V 3A | 12V 2.5A - 30W max
USB-A Output: 5V 3A | 9V 2A | 12V 1.5A | 10V 2.25A - 22.5W max
The Nexode Pro 160W 4-port fast charger passed all my usual tests for power output for extended periods of time under a heavy load. I also carried out thermal checks under the heaviest loads possible, and while I did record spot temperatures of 50.4°C/122.7°F, this is acceptable and within the safe "no injury" temperature range. This temperature indicates the charger's efficiency in managing heat, even under maximum stress.
Note: ASTM C1055 -- the Standard Guide for Heated System Surface Conditions that Produce Contact Burn Injuries -- states that the average person can touch objects up to 60°C/140°F for up to five seconds without sustaining irreversible burn injuries.
This charger does exactly what it says it will do on the spec sheet, and it does it safely. Sure, the temperatures are such that you shouldn't throw a blanket or duvet over this charger when it's in use, but believe me, you shouldn't be doing that with any charger.
This charger is also small – 21 percent smaller than Apple's 140W charger to be exact – so it's convenient for throwing into a bag for travel, and the three USB-C ports and one USB-A gives a great deal of charging flexibility. Its compact size enhances portability, making it an ideal travel companion.
Note that I've tested the UK version of this charger, but apart from the plug on the end, the specs are identical to those of the US version.
I've seen a few complaints about this charger not outputting the 140W needed to charge a MacBook Pro at full speed – 0 to 50% in 27 minutes – but those who are experiencing this aren't using the required USB-C to MagSafe lead, and instead charge their MacBook Pros using USB-C-to-USB-C cables. Here there's a 100W limit, and this will be lower if you don't use a cable that's rated for 100W.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W 4-port fast charger is a superb charger for those who have laptops like the MacBook Pro that need a powerful charger, but want the flexibility and convenience of a 4-port charger, along with a legacy port for peace of mind.