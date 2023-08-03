'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to add apps to the sharing menu in MacOS
We all share things. Whether it's a link, a photo, a chunk of text, or a meme…everyone does it. Most often, when you think of sharing, you think of a mobile device. Some desktop operating systems also include the sharing functionality, such as MacOS.
In MacOS, it's possible to customize the sharing menu. By default, that menu has the following enabled out of the box:
- Contact Suggestions
- Add to Reading List
- Copy Link
- Note
- Add to Photos
- Open in News
- Reminders
Depending on the apps you've installed, you might also see other options that are enabled upon installation. That isn't the case with every app. Although an app might have the ability to use the MacOS share menu, there's no guarantee it will be enabled when you install the app.
Also: The best Macs: Which is right for you?
Fortunately, MacOS makes it pretty easy to enable those third-party apps for the sharing menu. Once enabled, you'll find that the app you downloaded is included when you go to share something.
But how do you add those apps to the sharing menu? It's not nearly as difficult as you might imagine. Let me show you how it's done.
How to add apps to the sharing menu
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this task are a running instance of MacOS and one or more third-party apps installed. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that not every app you install is compatible with the sharing menu. So if you go to add a particular app, and you don't find it listed, that means the app in question doesn't include a sharing functionality.
With that said, let's make this process work.
1. Open System Settings
After you log into your MacOS device, click the Apple icon in the Menu Bar at the top of your screen. From that menu, click System Settings.
2. Navigate to the Sharing section
Once System Settings is open, navigate to the following location: Settings > Privacy and Security > Extensions > Sharing.
3. Enable apps for the Sharing Menu
From the Sharing options, click any/all entries you want to add to the menu. If an app or service has a blue/white check beside it, that means it's enabled.
Also: How to get true window snapping in MacOS
You can enable as many apps as you desire. When finished, click Done.
Once you've taken care of this task, close System Settings. Now, when you go to share something, you'll see the apps you've added are listed in the Share menu.
How simple was that? Other operating systems could learn from this process. Not every OS offers sharing and those that do aren't nearly as easy to customize as Apple's.
Also: MacOS Network Locations is a handy feature you should be using
So, if you do a lot of sharing from your desktop or laptop, make sure to add all of the apps you need, so you can be certain the sharing of information or funny memes is as easy as possible.