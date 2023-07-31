How to save open Opera tabs as a Speed Dial folder (and why you should)

FreshSplash/Getty Images

Opera has a particularly handy feature that is geared toward making things even easier for you. That feature is the ability to save open tabs to a folder on the Speed Dial page.

First off, the Speed Dial page is the default page that opens when you click the New Tab button. On that page, you'll find the Continue Shopping section, any pages you've added (such as pages you frequently visit), and suggested pages. On that page, you can also add a folder for your currently open tabs. This works on a per-Workspace basis. For instance, if you have a Workspace dedicated to work pages, only those tabs will be saved in the folder.

Now that you understand what the feature is, what reason could you have for using it?

I have a good one.

Opera is my default browser. I've been using it for a while. And when Opera refreshed its UI, I became even more of a fan. However, one thing I've noticed is that there are certain web pages that will randomly crash Opera. One particular page is Google Calendar. I know, every time I click on my pinned Google Calendar tab, there's a good chance Opera will crash. And when Opera crashes, there's a good chance it won't recover with my open or pinned tabs. However, if I save those tabs to a Speed Dial folder, I at least have quick access and can re-open (and re-pin) them as needed.

Sure, I could always scroll through my history and re-open those tabs from there, but that can be a lengthy process. And when you're super busy, you might not have time for such a distraction. So, I pin each of my Workspace tabs to a Speed Dial folder so I can easily re-create those workspaces in the event that Opera crashes.

Let me show you how it's done.

How to save tabs to Speed Dial

What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this is an updated version of the Opera web browser. One thing to keep in mind is that this feature only works on the desktop version of Opera. So, if you're using the mobile version, you're out of luck. With that said, let's make this work.

1. Open Opera You've probably already done this, but if you're reading this in a different browser, open Opera.

2. Select the Workspace to be saved Next, make sure to select the workspace that holds the tabs you want to save as a Speed Dial folder. This is smart as it allows you to create individual folders for each Workspace. If you haven't already started using Opera Workspaces, I suggest you give my article, "Opera Workspaces is tab management perfection," a read first.

3. Save your open tabs Once you've selected a Workspace, right-click any open tab and click Save > all tabs as Speed Dial folder. It might appear as though nothing has happened, but if you open Speed Dial (by opening a new tab), you'll see the new folder listed.

Saving all open tabs in a Workspace as a folder in Speed Dial. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Rename the folder You don't want that new folder to simply be named "Folder." What I do is name the folder the same as the workspace the tabs were saved from. So, if I save the tabs from the Work Workspace, I'll name the folder Work. To do that, hover your cursor over the new folder and click the three-dot menu button. From the menu, click Edit. In the resulting popup, name the folder and click OK.

Renaming a folder so it represents the Workspace the tabs were saved from. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

That's it. Should Opera crash and do away with all of your tabs, you can then select the workspace you want to recover, open Speed Dial, and then re-open all of the tabs you just lost.