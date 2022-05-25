Warmer weather means enjoying the outdoors, but it also means being able to cool down if you need to. Summer is a great time for inflatable pools since they are temporary but still easy and fun to enjoy right in your own backyard without the commitment and price of a regular pool.
We've rounded up the best inflatable pools, both kid-friendly and adult-friendly, to keep you cool and enjoy the summer.
Features: 10 size options | Puncture Resistant 3-ply Durable Material | 330 gallons of water | $132
The Intex Easy Set Pool is the best inflatable pool thanks to its wide variety of size options and a helpful cartridge filter pump. There are 10 size options to choose from, but our favorite is the 10-feet by 30-inch pool, which has 23 inches of water depth. The included pump improves water circulation, clarity, and freshness. And a convenient drain plug connects to your garden hose.
Features: 7 size options | 24 inches of depth | Soft floor | $50
Kids ages three and up will love this WateBom Inflatable pool, whether indoors or outdoors. It comes with a fun, ocean animal design and seven sizes to choose from. There is also a soft floor which makes it comfortable and safe for kids to play in. We found that this inflatable pool holds up more than others, but patches are included if a rip or tear happens.
Features: 14 inches of depth | 2 drink holders | 4 seats | $64
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy an inflatable pool, and this Intex pool is perfect for adults looking to lounge outside while keeping cool. It features four built-in seats with backrests and two handy drink holders. What's more, it's perfect for sunbathing since its water depth is relatively shallow at 14 inches.
Features: 120 x 72 x 22 inches | 269 gallons | 13 inches of water depth | $42
If you're looking for a cheaper inflatable pool option, the Intext Swim Center is a decent choice at $42. It has three chambers and wide sidewalls making it durable from punctures. However, its 13 inches of water depth isn't too deep if you're an adult looking to use it.
Features: 22 inches of depth | 162 gallons | Sun canopy | $49
This inflatable pool will keep you cool and keep you shaded thanks to a removable UPF50+ sun canopy. At 22 inches of water depth, it's enough to both lounge in the shade and splash around. Its built-in elbow valve and 90-degree drainpipe make inflating and taking down easy.
The best inflatable pool is the Intex Easy Set Pool with Cartridge Filter Pump since it comes in many different sizes for whatever you need and has a filter pump for crystal clear and fresh water.
Inflatable Pool
Price
Water Depth
Gallon Capacity
Intex Easy Set Pool
$131.49
23 inches
330 gallons
WateBom Inflatable Pool
$49.99
24 inches
N/A
Intex Lounge Pool
$63.99
14 inches
261 gallons
Intex Swim Center Pool
$41.99
13 inches
269 gallons
OEVES Inflatable Pool
$48.99
22 inches
162 gallons
Before purchasing an inflatable pool, it's important to consider a few factors, such as who will be using it, how big you need it to be, how you want to use it, and what price you're willing to spend. Any of the options on this list are great picks—it just depends on what you are looking for.
Choose this inflatable pool...
If you want...
Intex Easy Set Pool
The best overall option
WateBom Inflatable Pool
A kid-friendly inflatable pool that lasts
Intex Lounge Pool
A pool for lounging or sunbathing
Intex Swim Center Pool
A simple, budget-friendly inflatable pool
OEVES Inflatable Pool
A pool with a canopy for shade
We chose these inflatable pools by research, and some of our team even used the products themselves. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each pool stand out, and the water depth each pool provides.
Your hose water is usually freezing cold, so if you want warmer water for your inflatable pool, you can simply hook up your backyard hose to your kitchen sink.
An inflatable pool should be set up on flat ground free of debris, since sticks and rocks can puncture through the pool causing it to leak. If you know you're going to be using your pool on a certain day, set it up and fill it early in the day so the water has time to warm up, or, you can use our tip above.
