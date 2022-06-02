There really is nothing like relaxing in a warm, bubbling hot tub. Hot tubs can help soothe sore muscles, reduce stress, provide better sleep, reduce lower back pain, and so much more. You can relax in one on a cold winter's day or during a mild summer night, making them versatile and usable all year round.
Unfortunately, hot tubs usually start at $3,000, going up to $10,000 or more, making them an expensive luxury. However, inflatable hot tubs are about half the price and still provide you with an enjoyable hot tub experience that doesn't have to be a permanent fixture in your backyard.
We've rounded up the best inflatable hot tubs with all types of seating capacities and features so you can relax for way less.
Features: 3 color options | 7 people | 180 jets
The Coleman Sicily Inflatable Outdoor Airjet Hot Tub is our pick for the best inflatable hot tub overall since it's the largest on our list, fitting up to seven people with 180 bubble jets. It also has an automatic Freeze Shield feature that functions as a heater to keep the inner components from freezing during colder temperatures.
Features: 2 color options | 114 jets | Up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit
The Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Hot Tub is a great inflatable option for two-four people. It features 114 jets and is durable thanks to its TriTech 3 ply inflated walls. In addition, the hot tub comes with a reinforced cover with safety lock clips and a built-in air chamber for insulation, so the water stays warm when you're not using it. A bonus is that it also includes a chemical floater.
Features: 180 jets | Fits 5-7 people | Included chemical dispenser
If you want to spend a little extra, the Saluspa Helsinki tub is a stylish option that mimics wood paneling with high-end features like 180 jets and the ability to control the temperature in your spa up to 40 days in advance. There is also a built-in clear soft softening system that reduces the effects of hard water on your skin.
Features: 3 color options | 114 bubble jets | Digital control panel
This inflatable hot tub has many of the same features as the other options on our list, but with the cheapest price tag at $530. Similar features include the Freeze Shield automatic heating function, a chemical dispenser, a reinforced cover, and a digital control panel with a power-saving timer. Plus, there are cup holders for drinks or snacks.
Features: 7 changing color lights | 60 bubble jets | Heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit
If you're looking for something with ambiance, the Bestway Paris Airjet Hot Tub is the only option on our list that has included color-changing LED lights to set the mood. You can control the lights with a remote from inside the tub, and control the heat and bubbles through its digital control panel.
Inflatable Hot Tub
Price
# of Jets
Seating Capacity
Coleman Sicily Inflatable Outdoor Airjet Hot Tub
$650
180
7
Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Hot Tub
$630
114
4
Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki
$1,125
180
5-7
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub
$530
114
4
Bestway Paris Airjet Hot Tub
$550
60
3-4
Before purchasing an inflatable hot tub, it's important to consider a few factors, such as how many people will be using it, the weather conditions where you live, and what price you're willing to spend. Any of the options on this list are great picks—it just depends on what you are looking for.
Choose this inflatable hot tub...
If you want...
Coleman Sicily Inflatable Outdoor Airjet Hot Tub
The best overall option
Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Hot Tub
A durable inflatable hot tub that fits up to four people
Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki Hot Tub
A stylish inflatable hot tub that's worth the splurge
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub
A budget-friendly inflatable hot tub
Bestway Paris Airjet Hot Tub
An inflatable hot tub with integrated changing LED lights
We chose these inflatable hot tubs by researching and comparing factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each hot tub stand out, and the number of jets each hot tub has.
Yes! Most inflatable hot tubs have an average shelf life of about five years, so you'll get plenty of time with your investment. Just be sure to take care of your hot tub and cover it when it's not in use. Pay attention to the manufacturer's suggestions as to what outside temperatures it can hold up in.
Unfortunately, one downside to inflatable hot tubs is that they do use a fair amount of electricity. On average, an inflatable hot tub will use about 1.5kWh of electricity while the heater is running, which equates to about 20 cents an hour.
To save some money on electricity while using your inflatable hot tub, be sure to keep the cover on when it's not in use, and turn the temperature down if you don't plan on using it for a few days.
