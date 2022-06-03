If you want to enjoy a pool this summer without all of the hassle and cost of a major construction project, consider an above-ground pool. Most above-ground pools are designed for easy setup, which means you could get yours ready for water in about an hour or less.
Plus, these pools have come a long way. Advancements in the polyester and PVC used to make the liner walls have made them significantly more puncture and tear-resistant. Today's above-ground pool frames usually get created using rust and corrosion-resitant heavy-duty material like steel, too. In other words, these pools are built to last.
Beyond that, the latest above-ground pools come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Maybe you want an expansive one to host pool parties or you're looking for something more kid-friendly. Either way, with the broad range of options available, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the right above-ground pool to fit your lifestyle, yard design and family.
But which option is best for your outdoor space? To help you find the perfect pool for this summer, we rounded up five of the top choices on the market today.
This Steel Pro MAX from Bestway earned the spot as our top pick because it blends a reasonable price, durable design and plenty of space. This above-ground pool includes a DuraPlus™ liner wall, which uses fade and tear-resistant material, but it also features a 3-ply PVC band that wraps around the pool to provide an additional layer of reinforcement.
The pool's oval frame is manufactured from steel with Seal & Lock System T-connectors to make it easy to assemble. And because it uses a pin-clip design, you won't need any tools to assemble your pool.
While the exterior of the pool is a fairly basic white on Amazon, you can get it with a stone-like finish from Bestway or Walmart. In either case, the interior features a prismatic stone design.
On top of all of this, you'll get a cartridge-based pool filter, along with a ladder and cover, with this Bestway pool. That way, you can enjoy this pool long-term while keeping it protected and keeping your water clear.
If you're looking for a place for your little ones to splash around this summer, consider this kiddie pool with a lot to offer. Not only does it deliver an impressive length of more than eight feet, but it also includes lots to keep young ones entertained, from the fun design to the spraying elephant head.
With three individual air chambers, you can adjust the height of this pool based on your kids' ages. You might only inflate the bottom chamber for toddlers but fill it further for bigger kids. This lets you build in a layer of safety -- although you should always supervise your kids when they're in the water.
When filled all the way, this pool isn't just for kiddies. It can accommodate two adults and several kids, too. In fact, it's big enough you could put your own pool float in there and get some me-time.
If you're planning to buy an above-ground pool to host pool parties with your friends and family, you're going to want ample capacity. This huge pool has a diameter of 24 feet, which means you get more than 450 square feet of water surface inside. You won't need to trim down your pool party guest list with this one.
Filling this sizeable pool requires a lot of water, so you probably won't want to drain it and take it down very frequently. Fortunately, the INTEX Ultra XTR pool comes with the accessories to keep the pool water clear and swimmable.
Not only does it feature dual-suction outlet fittings, but it also includes the INTEX Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump. To keep debris out, you also get a tie-down cover, and to protect the bottom of your pool, INTEX includes a ground cloth. On top of all of this, you get a ladder to make it easy to get in and out of your 52-inch high pool.
Most lower-cost above-ground pools have a telltale look: a white frame with a blue lining. That means that these above-ground pools are a highly visible addition to your outdoor space and scream "bargain," which probably isn't your go-to look for your front or backyard.
Fortunately, you have other options. If you want an affordable above-ground pool that can integrate with your yard's design, Summer Waves offers this alternative. Rather than using the signature above-ground pool blue, they finish the exterior walls of this round pool's liner with something that looks like wicker. You can choose tan or gray to match it to your outdoor furniture, too.
Setting up this Summer Waves pool is easy, and maintaining it is, too, since it includes a filter pump that doubles as a skimmer.
If you want a way to create a backyard oasis without taking a financial hit, consider this low-cost option from Intex. For the price of a nice dinner out, you could be soaking up the sun while submerged in water this summer.
Not only is it easy on your wallet, but setup's easy, too. Intex says you can pop this pool up in just 30 minutes. If you're not looking to have your pool set up year-round, you can also easily break this one down. It includes a drain plug that connects to a garden hose so you can direct the draining water wherever you want.
All this said, what you save in money you lose in style with this above-ground pool. It has that telltale bright blue look we mentioned earlier, which does make it look cheaper than a lot of other options on this list. That said, it is -- and if budget is your top concern, it's a solid option.
We chose the Bestway Steel Pro MAX because it delivered durability and a user-friendly design paired with accessories you probably want, like a filter, ladder and cover. That said, it's far from the only good option for your outdoor space. Some of these choices are great for hosting pool parties, while others are ideal if you're entertaining little ones.
To help you get an idea of the best option for you, let's quickly look at the key features of each of our picks.
Above-ground pool
Price
Dimensions
Features
Bestway Steel Pro MAX Pool
$399.99-$545
15' x 15' x 42"
Durable design, easy assembly
Hamdol Inflatable Swimming Pool with Sprinkler
$69.99
99" x 72" x 22"
Inflatable, kid-friendly with sprayer
INTEX Ultra XTR Pool
$1,966.34-$2,199.99
21" x 40.75" x 50.88"
Plenty of space, sand filter included
Summer Waves Outdoor Round Frame Swimming Pool
$266.99-$359.99
12' x 12' x 2.75'
Available in tan or gray wicker finish, included filter/skimmer
INTEX Rectangular Frame Swimming Pool
$124.99-$136.30
8.5' x 5.3' x 2.13'
Low-cost, easy setup
To help clarify your pool decision, here are the best uses for each of our picks.
Choose this above-ground pool…
If you want…
Bestway Steel Pro MAX Pool
A great, durable, easy-to-assemble above-round pool
Hamdol Inflatable Swimming Pool with Sprinkler
A fun and safe place to play with the kids
INTEX Ultra XTR Pool
Tons of space to host pool parties
Summer Waves Outdoor Round Frame Swimming Pool
Something to match your wicker outdoor finish
Intex Rectangular Frame Swimming Pool
To stay cool without sweating your investment.
First, we opted for pools from known companies. By choosing options from INTEX, Bestway, Hamdol and Summer Waves, you can get a reasonable level of certainty that they'll be well-made with quality parts.
While it's one thing to choose a trusted manufacturer, it's entirely another to know that your above-ground pool can stand up to real-life usage. To check that, we looked at reviews. On Amazon alone, all five of our picks have stellar standing.
Finally, we thought through the appearance of these pools. When you're setting up something sizeable in your front or backyard, you want it to look nice. With the exception of the last INTEX pool, which we chose purely for its price, we picked ones that have good-looking finishes.
Not necessarily. A lot of the options on this list come with frames designed to lock together easily and liners that snap into place around the frame. Some of the manufacturers even advertise a setup time of about 30 minutes.
Easy. All you need to do is use your garden hose. Put the hose in the pool and fill it to your desired level, minding the manufacturer's recommendation, so you don't overfill and strain the liner walls.
That's up to you. Several of our picks are designed to be easy to set up and take down. That means that if you live in a climate with serious winter weather, you can break down and store your pool until warmer days return.
All that said, you can absolutely leave your pool in place. You'll probably want to invest in a cover, but the latest materials are resistant to corrosion, fading, rust, tears, and the other issues that would shorten the lifespan of your swimming space.
You also don't need to keep your above-ground dips to cooler water. There are plenty of above-ground hot tubs worth considering.
