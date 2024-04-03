'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get this 12-pack of solar eclipse glasses for just $15 on Amazon
The 2024 solar eclipse is just a few days away. And if you're throwing a viewing party, or are a teacher looking for a safe way to view the eclipse with your students, Helioclipse is offering a 12-pack of glasses for just $15 on Amazon. That makes the price of each pair of glasses about $0.80 cents each. But you won't want to wait to take advantage of this deal: With so little time ahead of the eclipse, product stock may not last, and the delivery window is getting tighter.
The Helioclipse solar eclipse glasses are ISO 12312-2 rated to protect your eyes against dangerous UV and infrared radiation that doesn't get blocked by the moon during an eclipse. And the safety information is easy to find on on the glasses themselves, teachers and party hosts can reassure parents and guests that proper precautions are being taken.
Read more: April 2024 solar eclipse FAQ: How to watch, what you need, and everything else to know
Each pair of glasses is made out of lightweight cardstock, and verified customer reviews highlight how well they fit and stay in place despite their simple design and construction. And when you're done with your viewing party, the glasses can be turned into a proper recycling program to help reduce landfill waste.
When will this deal expire?
While there isn't any indication on the Amazon store page that this is a limited-time or flash deal, with so little time ahead of the 2024 eclipse you won't want to wait to take advantage of this deal.