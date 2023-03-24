Microsoft deals: Save up to $250 on Surface 9, Xbox Series S

Microsoft has a sale where you can save hundreds on your favorite Surface tablets Microsoft

Microsoft is known for its innovative products in gaming, computers, and more. And right now you can save money on some of its top devices -- like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the Xbox Series S gaming console, and even accessories.

Save hundreds on Surface tablets and laptops



The Surface Pro 9 demonstrates all the newest capabilities of Microsoft's 2-in-1 line. Taking digital notes has never been easier with the Surface Slim Pen. Video calls have also never been more in focus, thanks to Automatic Framing.

Surface Pro 9 - Save $250 The Surface Pro 9 elevates your digital activities with a robust display and fast processor.

Under the tablet's hood, you'll find a blazing-fast processor (12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7). And with up to 15.5 hours of battery life, you'll have more cord-free time to work, game, and create your masterpieces. Right now, you can save up to $250 on a Surface Pro 9.

Meanwhile, if you're preference is for laptops, then Microsoft has other deals for you. You can save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5, up to $646 on the Surface Laptop 4, and $150 on the Surface Laptop Go 2.

Buy the Xbox Series S at its lowest price

The Xbox Series is proof fun things can come in compact sizes. It's fast, promoting 120 FPS per second. So, as long as you have a fast internet connection, you'll experience next-gen gaming the way it's supposed to be.

Xbox Series S - Save $60 The Xbox Series S combines next-gen level gaming performance with exceptional value.

This is a digital console, meaning you'll have ample room to download games on its 512 GB SSD. Or, you can test drive the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- it's like Netflix for gamers in that you have access to tons of games, including new releases, classics like Goldeneye, and much more. If you're a new subscriber, you'll get to try this for $1 for the first month.

Overall, the Xbox Series S is an excellent gaming system for those looking for jaw-dropping graphics, access to a diverse gaming library, and fast performance. In addition, Microsoft lowered its price to $239.99, making it the best time to buy one.

How to save on accessories

To complement your amazing savings on a new computer or gaming console, Microsoft is also offering deals on its accessories. Elevate your digital activities with the Surface Arc Mouse. It's ergonomic and compact, and you'll save $13 during the sale. And if you want to take digital notes with a flourish, you'll need the Surface Pen. You can save $25 on this must-have accessory for a limited time.

Tying it all together are the Surface Earbuds. If you want to listen to music without the cord tentacles, the Surface Earbuds feature rich sound and intuitive controls, and they're comfortable to wear. You can save $70 on a pair right now on Microsoft's accessory store.

Most importantly, there are no hoops you need to jump through to take advantage of these amazing deals. Visit Microsoft's store today to secure the best prices on their top products.