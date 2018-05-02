12 of the most awesome Raspberry Pi accessories

Forget having to use a fixed camera in your Pi projects by giving it pan-and-tilt motion using this ready-assembled module that fits right on top of the Pi.

Pan-tilt module (180 degrees motion through each axis) with two servos

HAT with two servo channels, one PWM or NeoPixel RGB (or RGBW) LED channel

Right-angled header pre-soldered to underside of HAT for servo and LED channels

Slot to route servo, LED, and camera cables through

Acrylic mount to hold Pi camera and NeoPixel strip (with diffuser) in place

Comes fully assembled

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.

Price: $41.75 | More information