All the Chromium-based browsers

Opera was the first of the major browsers to switch to Chromium as its core engine. This happened in 2013, with the release of Opera 15, and at the time, it shocked the browser industry.

Until it switched to Chromium, Opera used its proprietary browser engine and was considered one of the most customizable and innovative browser makers on the market.

This didn't stop with the Chromium switch, as Opera continued to innovate and break new grounds for browsers, being the first to integrate an ad blocker by default, a VPN-like system, a cryptocurrency wallet, and it was also the first browser to experiment a floating video player window years before Google developers even thought of adding one to Chrome.