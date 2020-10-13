Apple MagSafe for iPhone

iPhone 12 first look: Everything unveiled at Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event [in pictures]
CEO Tim Cook and Company show off the latest iPhones and a whole lot more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
MagSafe adds magnets to the iPhopne's charging coil, which allows the iPhone 12 and a compatible charger to correctly align, improving wireless charging reliability and speed.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion