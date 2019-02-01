Best Raspberry Pi add-ons and accessories

This is how you add sensors to your Raspberry Pi project. The Enviro pHAT offers four different sensors giving you access to:

Temperature

Pressure

Ambient light level and color

3-axis motion

Compass heading

Analog inputs

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.

The Python library means that you don't need to do much work to get the Enviro pHAT working.

Price: $22.50 | More information