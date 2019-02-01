Best Raspberry Pi add-ons and accessories

Top 12 Raspberry Pi alternatives (February 2019)
Here is a selection of single board computers for homebrew projects and automation, with prices starting at only $5. Edited February 2019
Take your Raspberry Pi hardware and coding projects to the next level with these awesome -- and mostly reasonably priced -- add-ons and accessories. Everything from making environmental measurements to adding touchscreens and pan-and-tilt functionality is now all within your reach!
Forget status lights and add a high-quality, 2.8-inch, 320x240 16-bit color resistive touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi project.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero, Pi 3, Pi 2 or Model A+, B+.
Price: $50 | More information
Break away from mains power and use a convenient LiPo or lithium-ion battery to power your Pi project.
Chis is compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $13.90 | More information
This is how you add sensors to your Raspberry Pi project. The Enviro pHAT offers four different sensors giving you access to:
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
The Python library means that you don't need to do much work to get the Enviro pHAT working.
Price: $22.50 | More information
For those who want a bit more information that a status light can offer, the Display-O-Tron HAT gives you a lot more options.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $31 | More information
This add on adds what feels like magic to a Raspberry Pi project - 3D gesture sensing at up to 15 centimeters away from the sensor surface using near field gesture technology.
You can even place it behind non conductive material such as wood or acrylic and it will still work.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi A+, B+, 2B, 3B.
Price: $28 | More information
Adding an eye to your Raspberry Pi project has never been easier. This tiny camera connects directly to the camera port that's built onto the Raspberry Pi Zero.
The 8 megapixel camera supports 1080p30, 720p60 and 640x480p90 video and can take 3280 x 2464 pixel stills.
Price: $33.50 | More information
Forget having to use a fixed camera in your Pi projects by giving it pan-and-tilt motion using this ready-assembled module that fits right on top of the Pi.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $41.75 | More information
Add a handy RS232 port to your Raspberry Pi board to expand the possibilities of what you can hook up. Not only is this handy if you have a device that has an RS232 port you want to control, but it also allows you to connect to devices you've built yourself.
The sky's the limit!
Price: $17 | More information
Add a handy full-sized USB connector to your Pi Zero or Pi Zero W. Not only does this turn your little Pi into a USB dongle, it can also seriously reduce of cabling you need when connecting it to a PC.
Compatible with Pi Zero V1.3 (with camera connector) and Pi Zero W.
Price: $7 | More information
If you want to put a Raspberry Pi at the center of your automation project, then the Automation pHAT makes that a breeze.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
There's a Python library available to allow you to start using the Automation pHAT with the minimum of fuss.
Price: $17 | More information
A great way to get into prototyping and handling analog inputs and outputs and controlling motors and Arduinos, without hassles or running the risk of blowing up your board.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $14 | More information
A matrix of 32 super-bright RGB LEDs that can be used for all sorts of applications, from mood lighting to status lights.
Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.
Price: $14 | More information
There's not much you can't do with a Raspberry Pi board and a bit of coding. But with a few extra accessories, the sky truly is the limit! (Updated February 2019)
