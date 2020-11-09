Digital transformation, smart devices, programming languages, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

According to data from global investigations firm Kroll, ransomware is the most common security issue it has being called in to deal with in 2020, while ransomware attacks have accounted for over one-third of all cases up to September. In almost half (47%) of the ransomware cases Kroll has investigated, gangs use the open remote desktop protocol.

