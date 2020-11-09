Digital transformation, smart devices, programming languages, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

IT budgets, cloud-computing migrations, iPhone sales, and more: ZDNet's research round-up
Here's the facts and figures from the past month in technology news.
Only 30% of digital transformation projects meet or exceed their target value, according to a report from Boston Consulting Group. BCG says another 44% create some value, but don't hit targets and result in only limited long-term change. BCG also notes that 26% create value of less than 50% of their target and produce no sustainable change.
For more see: Digital transformation is hot, the success rates are not, says BCG data
The market for smart and IoT devices already rivals the phone market in sheer size. According to GSMA's "The Mobile Economy 2020" report, there were 5.2 billion smartphone connections in 2019. According to the same report, there were 12.0 billion total IoT connections the same year - over twice as many. The smart speaker market is still a small part of the overall IoT market, but it is growing.
For more see: Forget a 5G iPhone 12, I care more about a $99 HomePod Mini
JavaScript remains by far the most popular programming language with developers, followed by Python and then Java, according to analyst firm SlashData's latest survey of developers. JavaScript, which includes CoffeeScript and Microsoft's TypeScript in the survey, is used by 12.4 million developers worldwide.
For more see: Programming language popularity: JavaScript leads – 5 million new developers since 2017
The second wave of COVID and remote-working demands have pushed PC shipments to levels not seen since 2011, according to analyst firm Canalys. Worldwide notebook and mobile workstation shipments in the third quarter were 28.3% higher than a year ago.
For more see: PC, dead? Shipments just hit a new high – and you can guess why
IBM said it will spin off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company so it can focus on its hybrid cloud business, which includes Red Hat. IBM will have about $59 billion in revenue after the spin-off, with the new company delivering $19 billion in sales.
For more see: IBM to spin off its managed infrastructure unit to focus on Red Hat, hybrid cloud; sees Q3 sales ahead of estimates
According to data from global investigations firm Kroll, ransomware is the most common security issue it has being called in to deal with in 2020, while ransomware attacks have accounted for over one-third of all cases up to September. In almost half (47%) of the ransomware cases Kroll has investigated, gangs use the open remote desktop protocol.
For more see: Ransomware is growing: Here are four ways attackers are getting into your systems
Payment security is getting weaker as just 27.9% of global organisations were in full compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), according to Verizon. Compliance is down 27.5% from 2016. The findings are alarming given the risk of cybercrime.
For more see: Payment card security remains lax, says Verizon Business report
Microsoft is the most aggressive vendor when it comes to software audits as 49% of enterprises have experienced one from the software giant over the past three years, according to the Flexera State of ITAM report. Software audits are where a customer is audited for license compliance.
For more see: Microsoft most aggressive when it comes to software audits, says Flexera report
Salesforce has published the fourth edition of its State of the Connected Customer research report. The research suggests the role of AI in everyday life is steadily becoming more recognised. Almost half (46%) of customers can think of an example of AI they use every day. However, fewer than half (48%) of customers trust companies to use AI ethically.
For more see: Most customers expect companies to accelerate digital initiatives due to COVID-19
Australia's reliance on the internet grew significantly for the six months to June 2020, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) 2020 annual consumer survey has revealed. Four out of five Australian adults started or increased their participation for both telehealth consultations, and video conferencing and calling.
For more see: ACMA survey highlights how COVID-19 changed Australia's online behaviour
Commercial cloud revenue was $15.2 billion, up 31% from a year ago. Commercial cloud revenue for Microsoft is now approaching a $61 billion annual revenue run rate. Azure sales were up 48% in the quarter.
For more see: Microsoft's commercial cloud continues to hum with Azure sales up 48% in Q1
