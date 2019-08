The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is arguably the best smartphone available today, see our full review, with prices of $1099 and $1199. It has a high level of dust and water resistance, but being constructed of glass it is still susceptible to breakage if dropped.

ZAGG sent along three Gear4 cases to try out with the Note 10 Plus, including the Battersea, Piccadilly, and Crystal Palace. These cases are priced at $49.99, $39.99, and $39.99, respectively.