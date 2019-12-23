Gigabyte Aero 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

  • Gigabyte Aero 15

    Gigabyte Aero 15

    A few characteristics of the Gigabyte Aero 15 are immediately obvious: The rainbow-lit keyboard, the fingerprint reader in the touchpad, and the OLED screen.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Gigabyte Aero 15 ports

    Gigabyte Aero 15 ports

    The Aero offers a reasonable selection of ports.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Gigabyte Aero 15 other ports

    Gigabyte Aero 15 other ports

    The ports on the Aero are pushed down the side of the device to make way for ventilation.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Gigabyte Aero 15 grill

    Gigabyte Aero 15 grill

    The back grill of the Aero. One of the areas the ever-present fan sound emanates from. 

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Gigabyte Aero 15 bum

    Gigabyte Aero 15 bum

    The bum grill of the Aero, and it will suck in dust

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Gigabyte Aero 15 dust

    Gigabyte Aero 15 dust

    After only tens of hours of usage, this machine is already looking more vacuum cleaner than laptop. On its bum, anyway.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

    A standard ThinkPad look for the X1 Extreme Gen 2 belies the grunty silicon within.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 display

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 display

    The display is large and clear, but only offered in 1080 resolutions in this particular model.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 fingerprints

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 fingerprints

    Same ThinkPad materials, same fingerprint markings as ever.

    Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

Two laptops with hybrid graphics show the limits of Linux, and the ease of Windows.

