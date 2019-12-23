Gigabyte Aero 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

Inside the Altair 8800 vintage computer
If not the first home computer, Ed Roberts' Altair 8800 was definitely the first successful one. Erik Klein, vintage computer collector and Webmaster of Vintage-computer.com, ...
A few characteristics of the Gigabyte Aero 15 are immediately obvious: The rainbow-lit keyboard, the fingerprint reader in the touchpad, and the OLED screen.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The Aero offers a reasonable selection of ports.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The ports on the Aero are pushed down the side of the device to make way for ventilation.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The back grill of the Aero. One of the areas the ever-present fan sound emanates from.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The bum grill of the Aero, and it will suck in dust
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
After only tens of hours of usage, this machine is already looking more vacuum cleaner than laptop. On its bum, anyway.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
A standard ThinkPad look for the X1 Extreme Gen 2 belies the grunty silicon within.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The display is large and clear, but only offered in 1080 resolutions in this particular model.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Same ThinkPad materials, same fingerprint markings as ever.
Photo by: Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Two laptops with hybrid graphics show the limits of Linux, and the ease of Windows.
A few characteristics of the Gigabyte Aero 15 are immediately obvious: The rainbow-lit keyboard, the fingerprint reader in the touchpad, and the OLED screen.
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Join Discussion