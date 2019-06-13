Great last-minute Father's Day gifts for 2019

Inside a Google Titan Bluetooth security key
Disassembly of a Google Titan Bluetooth two-factor security key .
A great way for Dad to keep his workshop or mancave floor clean and tidy!
The Eufy 30C has an impressive spec sheet:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
So much hardware packed into a single, unobtrusive device.
Dad can ask Alexa all sorts of things, such as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, play Audible audiobooks, call almost anyone, and more.
The Echo Plus also has a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control Dad's compatible smart home devices.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A USB flash drive for all devices!
The Lighting connector is compatible with the iPhone and iPad, a USB Type-C for Macbook Pro and other Type-C devices, USB 3.0 for general use, and a microUSB connector for older Android devices.
128GB of storage that fits in the palm of the hand.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At the core of the ChargeTech 124,800mAh portable power station is, well, 124,800mAh (462Wh) of power. When you consider that a high-capacity portable power bank is in the region of 20,000 mAh and is capable of recharging a smartphone six or seven times, you begin to see just what a monster this portable power station is.
The ChargeTech power station also has a massive complement of output ports.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Nitecore VCL10 is a multifunctional car gadget, incorporating:
Designed to slot into the cigarette lighter adapter, the Nitecore VCL10 is extremely compact and easy to keep to hand.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If Dad likes fixing thing tech gadgets, give him the tools he needs to do the job quickly, easily, and safely.
At the heart of the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit are 64 steel screwdriver bits that can tackle almost any job, whether it is a next-gen Apple products or a for vintage game console.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The ultimate accessory for any Dad that spends a lot of time with an iPhone in their hand.
The sky is pretty much the limit as to what this gadget can do - from helping Dad keep track of his appointments, listen to music, or work out in the gym or outdoors.
Photo by: Apple Watch Series 4
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Give Dad the gift of better lighting, whether for his office, workshop, or mancave.
The Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Dad can say goodbye to having to replace batteries in his flashlight with the Nitecore HC 60. His headlamp recharges using a microUSB port, and offers up to 680 hours of runtime and a maximum beam distance of over 100 yards!
Perfect for outdoor use, camping, and even working on the car or doing home projects.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Let Dad take to the skies with the DJI Spark -- a small drone packed with advanced features such as gesture control, intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a camera with incredible image quality.
Simple to fly, yet capable of capturing incredible photos and video.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
There's still time to get Dad a tech gift he'll love!
A great way for Dad to keep his workshop or mancave floor clean and tidy!
The Eufy 30C has an impressive spec sheet:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion