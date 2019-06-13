Great last-minute Father's Day gifts for 2019

  • Eufy Robovac 30C

    Eufy Robovac 30C

    A great way for Dad to keep his workshop or mancave floor clean and tidy!

    The Eufy 30C has an impressive spec sheet:

    • Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant-compatibility mean 100% hands-free cleaning.
    • Slim 2.85in profile glides under sofas and beds
    • Super-strong 1500Pa suction power cleans up dust and fur
    • Cleans for up to 100 minutes
    • Use the included Boundary Strips to set up "no clean zones"
    • Free accessories included

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Amazon Echo Plus

    Amazon Echo Plus

    So much hardware packed into a single, unobtrusive device.

    Dad can ask Alexa all sorts of things, such as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, play Audible audiobooks, call almost anyone, and more.

    The Echo Plus also has a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control Dad's compatible smart home devices.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • 4-in-1 USB flash drive

    4-in-1 USB flash drive

    A USB flash drive for all devices!

    The Lighting connector is compatible with the iPhone and iPad, a USB Type-C for Macbook Pro and other Type-C devices, USB 3.0 for general use, and a microUSB connector for older Android devices.

    128GB of storage that fits in the palm of the hand.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Chargetech 124,800 mAh Portable Power Station

    Chargetech 124,800 mAh Portable Power Station

    At the core of the ChargeTech 124,800mAh portable power station is, well, 124,800mAh (462Wh) of power. When you consider that a high-capacity portable power bank is in the region of 20,000 mAh and is capable of recharging a smartphone six or seven times, you begin to see just what a monster this portable power station is.

    The ChargeTech power station also has a massive complement of output ports.

    • One QC 3.0 port
    • Two 2.4A USB ports
    • One 60W USB-C PD port
    • One 12V cigarette lighter/car auxiliary port
    • Three 9-12V/5A max DC output ports
    • Two 120V AC wall outlets, each with capable of a maximum output of 300W.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Nitecore VCL10 car charger

    Nitecore VCL10 car charger

    The Nitecore VCL10 is a multifunctional car gadget, incorporating:

    • a 2.4A QC 2.0 and 3.0 compatible USB charger
    • stainless steel glass breaker
    • emergency and warning light

    Designed to slot into the cigarette lighter adapter, the Nitecore VCL10 is extremely compact and easy to keep to hand.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

    iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

    If Dad likes fixing thing tech gadgets, give him the tools he needs to do the job quickly, easily, and safely. 

    At the heart of the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit are 64 steel screwdriver bits that can tackle almost any job, whether it is a next-gen Apple products or a for vintage game console.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apple Watch Series 4

    Apple Watch Series 4

    The ultimate accessory for any Dad that spends a lot of time with an iPhone in their hand.

    The sky is pretty much the limit as to what this gadget can do - from helping Dad keep track of his appointments, listen to music, or  work out in the gym or outdoors.

    More information 

    Photo by: Apple Watch Series 4

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Philips Hue Starter Kit

    Philips Hue Starter Kit

    Give Dad the gift of better lighting, whether for his office, workshop, or mancave.

    The Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with:

    • 4 x E26 bulb
    • White and colored light
    • Hue Bridge included
    • Control with your voice

    More information 

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Nitecore HC60 headlamp

    Nitecore HC60 headlamp

    Dad can say goodbye to having to replace batteries in his flashlight with the Nitecore HC 60. His headlamp recharges using a microUSB port, and offers up to 680 hours of runtime and a maximum beam distance of over 100 yards!

    Perfect for outdoor use, camping, and even working on the car or doing home projects.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • DJI Spark drone

    DJI Spark drone

    Let Dad take to the skies with the DJI Spark -- a small drone packed with advanced features such as gesture control, intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a camera with incredible image quality.

    Simple to fly, yet capable of capturing incredible photos and video.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

There's still time to get Dad a tech gift he'll love!

