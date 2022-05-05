Hybrid working, touchscreen MacBook hopes, cybersecurity concerns, and more: ZDNet's tech research roundup

Let's start with our special feature on the new rules of work. Microsoft's recent 2022 Work Trend Index noted a 150% increase in meetings per person in February 2022 compared to March 2020, but also increases of 32% in chats per person, 27% in average after-hours work, and 13% in average workday span.
While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in working practices, it also disrupted the pattern of IT spending during 2020 and 2021, with critical short-term projects driving increased outlay on devices, IT services, enterprise software, and data centre systems. Longer-lasting changes in IT spending, says Gartner, will revolve around IT services and the cloud.
ZDNet ran a poll on LinkedIn asking followers if they wanted a touchscreen MacBook. The results showed there's a clear desire from those who participated for Apple to add touch to the MacBook, with 46% of those who answered saying 'yes'.
Research from the Ponemon Institute, on behalf of Intel, showed that global enterprises will spend roughly $172 billion on cybersecurity this year. However, only 53% refreshed their existing strategies due to the pandemic. The pandemic has created what could become a permanent hybrid workforce, which will require new investments in tech.
Software firm Zoom paid out more than $1.8 million in bug bounties across 401 reports last year. In addition, since the bug bounty programme's launch in 2019, over $2.4 million has been awarded. Zoom's main programme is private, but the platform actively recruits security researchers. Over 800 researchers participate in the programme, which HackerOne hosts.
A report by Atlas VPN (based on data from Telefonica Tech Cybersecurity) showed how vulnerabilities found in Apple products surged by 467% during the second half of 2021 to 380 exploits, a dramatic rise from the 67 uncovered during the first half of 2021.
Researchers from MuleSoft identified seven key digital transformation trends that will shape the future of work in 2022 and beyond. One trend, hyperautomation, which involves automating as many business and IT processes as possible, could be the key to unlocking value. Low‑code techniques were identified by 42% of business users as critical.
SAP reported strong first-quarter earnings results despite pulling out of Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. SAP's Q1 2022 earnings reported revenues of €7.077 billion IFRS, up 11% year over year.
