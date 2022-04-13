Why you can trust ZDNet
Why quickly patching your iPhones and Macs is more important than ever

Vulnerabilities found in Apple products surged by more than 450% during the second half of 2021, but Google and Microsoft continue to hold the lead -- for now.

Apple products are secure and don't get malware or hacked. This is a dangerous myth that continues to circulate despite being total garbage.

In fact, the number of vulnerabilities in Apple's products is rapidly catching up with companies like Google and Microsoft.

A report by Atlas VPN (based on data from Telefonica Tech Cybersecurity) shows how vulnerabilities found in Apple products surged by 467% during the second half of 2021 to 380 exploits, a dramatic rise from the 67 uncovered during the first half of 2021.

In fact, this puts the number of vulnerabilities found in Apple products in the latter six months of 2021 a stone's throw away from the top generators of vulnerabilities -- Google (511 vulnerabilities) and Microsoft (428 vulnerabilities).

Companies with the most vulnerabilities in 2021 H1 and H2

 Atlas VPN/Telefonica Tech

According to the report, a good chunk of Apple's vulnerabilities seems to relate to the Safari web browser and its various operating systems, while the majority of Microsoft's vulnerabilities are associated with Windows OS versions, Office tools, and the Microsoft Edge browser, while Google's vulnerabilities are mostly focused around the Android operating system and the Chrome browser.

So, what does this mean for Apple users?

First, let go of the perilous myth that your Apple gadgets are immune to hacking and malware.

They're not invulnerable.

Next, get serious about patching your iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other Apple products.

Do it quickly, and check for any updates you might have missed often.

Finally, be aware of when your Apple products stop being supported by security updates. Once this point is reached, your devices can start to collect vulnerabilities at a rapid pace. As painful as it is, having an eye on replacing obsolete devices is essential to securing your digital information.

