In action: Jackery Explorer 1000 and SolarSaga 100W solar panels

    My setup

    The Jackery Explorer 1000, two SolarSaga 100W panels, a chair, and my cookset.

    For more information on the Jackery Explorer 1000 and SolarSaga 100W panels, click here.

    I'm getting this from the panels...

    50W in, and 11W out.

    ... from this weather

    More power from a brighter sky...

    ... still overcast

    The Y-cable that hooks up two solar panels to the Explorer 1000

    This connects to an Anderson port on the Jackery

    Getting 26W from quite a weaksauce sky

    Said weaksauce sky!

    Lovely morning

    Charging up my MacBook Pro and some other bits and pieces.

    Getting more into the pack than it's putting out!

    Port layout

    How long will it power various devices?

    How long does it take to charge?

    How long does the SolarSaga solar panels take to charge different Jackery packs?

How will this setup work in the weaksauce Scottish sun of early May?

