inCharge 6: 6-in-1 charge cable

Apple 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
10th-generation Intel processors, 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard, 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, an an all-day battery life. ...
Incharge 6 in packaging.
More information on the inCharge 6 here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Incharge 6 in packaging.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Rough laser etching.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Better on this side. Magnet holding the ends together is good though.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Small, but lots of functionality.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Feel solid and well made in the hand.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Cable joining the ends is nice and flexible. And it seems robust.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Cable is fabric-coated.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Lightning/microUSB port is the only part I have real reservations about. I think I'd have preferred a genuine Lightning connector.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Is this the Swiss Army Knife of cables?
Incharge 6 in packaging.
More information on the inCharge 6 here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion