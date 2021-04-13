Jelly crimps

  • The jelly crimp

    This is a two-wire version.

    For more information on jelly crimps, click here.

  • It has teeth...

    ... that can bite through the insulation when the button is pressed. In there also is also a copious amount of dielectric sealant.

  • The wires go here

    Pretty straightforward!

  • Lots of dielectric sealant!

    It's non-toxic, but try not to get in on your clothes!

  • To use, you...

    ... push the wires (unstripped) as far as they will go...

  • ... and pop them shut!

    POP!

  • ... and it's done!

    See how the teeth have bitten through the insulation of the wire?

  • Job done!

    Job done!

They're dead easy to use. You cut the cable, poke the ends in all the way (no need to strip the insulation), and squeeze the button to snap them down and bite through the cable.

