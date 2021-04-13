LinkOn 112W high-power USB-C car charger
In total, this car charger -- which fits easily into the palm of your hand -- can output a total of 112.5W.
This is a two-wire version.
For more information on jelly crimps, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
... that can bite through the insulation when the button is pressed. In there also is also a copious amount of dielectric sealant.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Pretty straightforward!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
It's non-toxic, but try not to get in on your clothes!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
... push the wires (unstripped) as far as they will go...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
POP!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
See how the teeth have bitten through the insulation of the wire?
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
They're dead easy to use. You cut the cable, poke the ends in all the way (no need to strip the insulation), and squeeze the button to snap them down and bite through the cable.
This is a two-wire version.
For more information on jelly crimps, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion