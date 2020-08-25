Linux turns 29: The biggest events in its history so far

1 of 30
  • The biggest events in Linux history so far

    The biggest events in Linux history so far

    You can argue about Linux's official birthday. Heck, even Linus Torvalds thinks there are four different dates in 1991 which might deserve the honor. Regardless, as Linux turns twenty-nine, here are some of its highlights and lowlights.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Linus introduces the world to Linux

    Linus introduces the world to Linux

    1991: This message was sent back on August 25th, 1991 to the Minix Usenet newsgroup. Little did Torvalds know just how wrong he was when he wrote about his new free operating system that it was "just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu for 386(486) AT clones."

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • The first Linux war

    The first Linux war

    1992: Andrew Tannenbaum, operating system guru and creator of Minix, an educational operating system version of Unix, declares "LINUX is obsolete" and Linux's first operating system war is on. In the resulting discussion, Torvalds makes a very telling comment about his vision for Linux which remains true today, "If the GNU kernel [another attempt to create a free Unix-like operating system] had been ready last spring, I'd not have bothered to even start my project: the fact is that it wasn't and still isn't. Linux wins heavily on points of being available now."

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Slackware Linux

    Slackware Linux

    1993: There were earlier Linux distributions, such as MCC and Yggdrasil Linux, but Patrick Volkerding's Slackware was the first broadly successful Linux distro and it's still being updated and used today.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Debian Linux starts

    Debian Linux starts

    1993: Debian Linux, the popular community Linux, gets its start. Today, it's the foundation for Mint, Ubuntu, and many other popular Linux distributions.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Red Hat Linux is born

    Red Hat Linux is born

    1994: Marc Ewing creates Red Hat Linux. Bob Young buys Ewing's company, merges it with his own, and forms Red Hat, the most successful Linux company to date.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Linux conventions start

    Linux conventions start

    1995: Linux has its first trade conference, Linux Expo. Many more will follow. Today, there are over a dozen major regional and national Linux trade shows in the US alone.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • KDE

    KDE

    1996: KDE, the first major Linux desktop interface, gets its start. Matthias Ettrich started it because he wanted to make an easy-to-use desktop. The K? It stands for "Kool." The name was also a play on Unix's Common Desktop Environment (CDE). 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • SUSE gets started

    SUSE gets started

    1996: In the same year, after working with Slackware and Red Hat Linux, SUSE, the top European business Linux, releases its first standalone Linux. SUSE remains a major Linux and cloud power. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • GNOME

    GNOME

    1997: Miguel de Icaza and Federico Mena started work on a new Linux desktop, GNOME desktop, built entirely on free software. It, along with KDE, will become one of Linux's two most important desktops. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • The Halloween Memos

    The Halloween Memos

    1998: Microsoft starts to target Linux. Eric S. Raymond, an early Linux and open-source leader, reveals the Halloween Documents, which show that Microsoft takes Linux seriously as an enemy and starts to formulate its anti-open-source and Linux campaigns. Over a decade later, Microsoft will change its tune.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Corel Linux desktop

    Corel Linux desktop

    1999: Corel releases the first mainstream Linux desktop. While unsuccessful, it would set the path for other popular Linux desktop distributions, such as Ubuntu.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Linux vs. Windows on servers

    Linux vs. Windows on servers

    1999: Linux is benchmarked for the first time against Windows NT in file serving. Linux wins. The Linux vs. Windows server operating system wars are on. Linux eventually wins. Today, Linux dominates both the web server and cloud space. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • IBM invests a billion dollars in Linux

    IBM invests a billion dollars in Linux

    2000: In this year, IBM announced that it would invest a billion dollars in Linux in 2001. It would prove to be IBM's best investment ever. With this move, IBM also breaks the enterprise market ice for Linux. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Linux 2.4 is released

    Linux 2.4 is released

    2001: After some delays, Linux 2.4 is released. With this version, Linux becomes competitive with Solaris and other high-end server operating systems.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • SCO Linux wars begin

    SCO Linux wars begin

    2003: SCO, formed from the old SCO Unix company and the Caldera Linux business, turns its back on its Linux history and sued IBM and other companies and tried to prove that Linux is a copy of Unix. The company fails, but for years its FUD bedevils Linux's commercial acceptance.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Ubuntu arrives

    Ubuntu arrives

    2004: Ubuntu is created. Built on top of Debian Linux, Ubuntu becomes an extremely popular Linux desktop OS and the most important of all cloud Linux distributions.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Linux rules supercomputers.

    Linux rules supercomputers.

    2004: More than half the world's fastest supercomputers run Linux. By 2017,  all supercomputers are running Linux.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Big business embraces Linux

    Big business embraces Linux

    2005: Any doubt about Linux being a major business player is smashed by Linus Torvalds's appearance on the cover of BusinessWeek. The tagline? Linux Inc. Today, you'd be hard-pressed to find any major business which isn't running on Linux.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Android arrives

    Android arrives

    2007: The Open Handset Alliance, which includes Google and numerous hardware vendors, announces Android. It will become the most popular end-user operating system of all as it runs on more than a billion smartphones.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • The stock exchanges move to Linux

    The stock exchanges move to Linux

    2008: The New York Stock Exchange, soon to be followed by many of the other major stock exchanges of the world, switched to Linux for its core operating system. Linux isn't becoming big business. Linux is big business.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Watson wins at Jeopardy

    Watson wins at Jeopardy

    2011: IBM's Watson, running Linux, wins at Jeopardy and sets a new standard for expert systems.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • The rise of the Chromebooks

    The rise of the Chromebooks

    2011: Google introduces the first Chromebook, the CR-48. It runs Gentoo-Linux based ChromeOS. By 2015, Chromebooks are outselling Windows laptops.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • The cloud runs on Linux

    The cloud runs on Linux

    2012: IT starts its move from servers and data centers to the cloud and the cloud runs on Linux. By 2019, even on Microsoft Azure, over half of Microsoft's customers' virtual machine (VM) instances are running Linux.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Red Hat makes its first billion

    Red Hat makes its first billion

    2012: Red Hat becomes the first billion-dollar open-source company. In 2016, it becomes the first two-billion dollar Linux business. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Microsoft loves Linux

    Microsoft loves Linux

    2014: Maybe the leopard can change its spots? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declares that Microsoft loves Linux. The company proves it by supporting Linux and open-source software both on its cloud and by deploying it internally.

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Microsoft open sources its patent portfolio

    Microsoft open sources its patent portfolio

    2018: In perhaps its most radical pro-open-source move, Microsoft opened up its entire patent portfolio to the members of the Open Invention Network open-source patent consortium. This is the group which defends all of Linux's patents. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • Microsoft launches Linux for Windows 10 users

    Microsoft launches Linux for Windows 10 users

    2019: Microsoft follows up by introducing its own native Linux, Windows Subsystem for Linux 2.0, for Windows 10 users. With it, people can run Linux simultaneously with Windows. 

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • IBM acquires Red Hat

    IBM acquires Red Hat

    2019: Red Hat is acquired by IBM for $34-billion, making it the biggest software acquisition ever. With this move it becomes clear that Linux now dominates the technology world. Not bad for a hobby!

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

  • All roads to the cloud go through Linux

    All roads to the cloud go through Linux

    2020: The global cloud market is now over $100-billion a year. 90% of it runs on Linux. Even on Microsoft Azure, more than half of all VMs are Linux.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

1 of 30

A year by year summary of the most significant events in Linux's history to date.

Read More Read Less

The biggest events in Linux history so far

You can argue about Linux's official birthday. Heck, even Linus Torvalds thinks there are four different dates in 1991 which might deserve the honor. Regardless, as Linux turns twenty-nine, here are some of its highlights and lowlights.

Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

1 of 30

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2