Mophie Juice Pack for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: New low profile design helps you achieve 22 hours of web browsing

Caudabe Apple iPhone XR case roundup: Minimalist perfection
With iPhones being the most expensive phones available today, a case to help you hold onto it is a smart purchase. Caudabe makes some great options that add minimal weight and size to ...
Over the years I have tested many different Mophie charging cases, purchasing a few in airports around the country as more power was needed on the road. I've spent the past week testing the new Mophie Juice Pack for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and unlike some past battery cases this one will be used regularly.
The Mophie Juice Pack for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at $99.95 and offers up 2,525 mAh of extra battery capacity. The Galaxy Note 9 has an integrated 4,000 mAh battery so this extra capacity is designed to provide up to 38 hours talk time, 22 hours web browsing, 129 hours of music playback, and 27 hours video playback when combined with your integrated battery.
Past Mophie Juice Packs have been a bit bulky and also consisted of two pieces that snapped together. Mophie improved the design of the Note 9 Juice Pack by making it slimmer, adding a textured back design, and making the battery case a one piece solution. It is interesting how you pull the flexible top portion back in order to slide in your Note 9, but the rubber material appears to handle this movement and should be fine over long term use.
The inside of the case is lined with micro suede material to protect the back of your Note 9. The case also offers good corner and back protection for your Note 9. The opening on the back lets you take photos without any compromise and easily access the rear fingerprint scanner too.
As you can see, the battery does not extend up in the top area, making this area thinner while also limiting the capacity of the battery.
The retail package includes just the Mophie Juice Pack. Mophie used to include a charging cable and a pass-through headset adapter. With 3.5mm headset jacks going away, wireless headphones are a better option for these battery cases. The case above the headset jack is over a quarter inch deep so your standard headphone jack may not work.
Thankfully, the Mophie Juice Pack has also moved to support USB-C for charging up the case so you can throw out the microUSB cables. There is a cover for the S Pen silo so that's the one thing that has to be moved around a lot if you consistently use the S Pen. I have short fingernails and am actually considering remove this access cover to facilitate access to the S Pen.
The back of the Juice Pack is curved to fit well in your hand while there is a textured pattern that helps you hold the phone in your hand.
The lower front redirects the lower speaker towards the front, making the audio a bit better for playback through the stereo speakers.
The Note 9 Juice Pack weighs in at just 118 grams and comes with a two-year warranty. This picture shows the size difference between the lower part where the battery is located and the upper part of the Juice Pack.
After being disappointed with the S9 Plus Juice Pack, the design updates Mophie made for the Note 9 Juice Pack are exactly what I wanted to see. It's now an essential accessory for multi-day use.
