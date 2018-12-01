Mophie Juice Pack for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: New low profile design helps you achieve 22 hours of web browsing

After being disappointed with the S9 Plus Juice Pack, the design updates Mophie made for the Note 9 Juice Pack are exactly what I wanted to see. It's now an essential accessory for multi-day use.

Mophie Juice Pack for the Note 9

Over the years I have tested many different Mophie charging cases, purchasing a few in airports around the country as more power was needed on the road. I've spent the past week testing the new Mophie Juice Pack for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and unlike some past battery cases this one will be used regularly.

The Mophie Juice Pack for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at $99.95 and offers up 2,525 mAh of extra battery capacity. The Galaxy Note 9 has an integrated 4,000 mAh battery so this extra capacity is designed to provide up to 38 hours talk time, 22 hours web browsing, 129 hours of music playback, and 27 hours video playback when combined with your integrated battery.

here's the Samsung Note 9

Caption by: Matthew Miller

