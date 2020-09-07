Moshi Lounge Q wireless charging stand

Aukey PB-WL02 wireless power bank/charger
Great power bank/charger for those who want a package that's small and light enough to take with them when they go out and about.
For more information on the Moshi Lounge Q, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At the core of the Lounge Q is a 15W wireless Q-coil charging coil compatible with any Qi-enabled phone and will work with cases up to 5mm thick. But the real magic is in the Scandinavian design.
For more information on the Moshi Lounge Q, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion