Must-have back to school mobile apps for Android, iOS

Procrastination, in this day and age, has been made far too easy. Streams of content from social media feeds and websites at large can prove to be the death of concentrated study; however, Forest aims to help students stay focused on their work.

Forest's concept is simple: you plant a seed and it grows over time. However, if you leave the app and browse elsewhere, the tree dies.

Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)

Via: Google Play | App Store