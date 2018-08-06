Must-have back to school mobile apps for Android, iOS

Laptops
The myHomework student planner is a well-regarded app for organization. While ads will be displayed in the free version, the app still has a clear and clean layout. The service can be used to keep track of class times and assignment dates, and one of the best features is an alert & notification function which can be set to remind you before homework is due.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
While this app is available in both free and paid versions, the basic service should be perfectly fine for today's students. The app allows users to simply and quickly create mind maps which are often a key component of revision plans.
Price: $Free (premium version available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Procrastination, in this day and age, has been made far too easy. Streams of content from social media feeds and websites at large can prove to be the death of concentrated study; however, Forest aims to help students stay focused on their work.
Forest's concept is simple: you plant a seed and it grows over time. However, if you leave the app and browse elsewhere, the tree dies.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You will often find Evernote on roundup lists for students -- and there is a good reason. The productivity app, not only suitable for students but individuals and businesses at large, is an app which makes note-taking and organization easy.
The app allows users to clip content, add notes, scan images, create a file system and sync their information across all of their devices.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Photomath is an excellent app to consider for students studying STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math). The app can be used to take photos and scans of math problems, which are then read, analyzed, and solved. However, the true value of this app is the step-by-step instructions on how to solve such problems.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Bibliographies can take up a huge amount of time unless they are planned ahead of writing an assignment. EasyBib, however, can take out some of the legwork. The app can generate bibliographies automatically -- and so as long as users either scan the barcodes of source material or use included tools to create citations quickly, the frustrating, time-consuming elements of bibliographies can become a thing of the past.
Price: $Free
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Khan Academy is a free app which could prove very useful for students -- especially if they are struggling with particular elements of a subject; such as math, history, or economics.
The app provides access to Khan Academy's repository of interactive tutorials and videos on a wide variety of subjects.
Price: $Free
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Duolingo is not without its faults, but still remains a useful, on-the-go way to learn a new language. The app utilizes gamification and a points system to keep you on track and interested in learning, opening up new words, grammar, and applications as you progress.
Languages currently available include English, Spanish, French, German, Swedish, and Russian, among others.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Smart Study Plan is a great app for class and schedule compiling. Users input their classes and locations and the app will automatically create a schedule for you. What makes the app a little different, however, is the ability to change study preferences and times depending on the user's strengths and weaknesses.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store alternative
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Dragon Anywhere is the mobile variant of Dragon Dictation. The solution can not only be used by students to vocally make and edit notes but can also be useful for those with particular learning requirements and needs in which writing can be difficult.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available, account required)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Memrise is another language learning app which offers a wider variety than Duolingo -- such as Japanese, Chinese, and Arabic.
The app can be used on or offline and includes pronunciation assistance, a chatbot, and lessons which focus on real-world applications.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The StudyBlue app takes a while to get used to, but for students, it can act as a usual repository of flashcards and study materials.
You can create and share flashcards containing not only text but video and images, in order to test your knowledge and on-the-go study.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Studying is not cheap -- whether or not tuition fees are paid. Books, living accommodation, bills, transport, and living expenses all add up, and so every cent saved is generally appreciated.
RetailMeNot can help towards this expenditure. The app automatically applies vouchers, codes, and discounts to your online shopping.
Price: $Free
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
There is a huge range of both free and paid-for applications out there which can help with study, organization, efforts to resist procrastination, and more.
The myHomework student planner is a well-regarded app for organization. While ads will be displayed in the free version, the app still has a clear and clean layout. The service can be used to keep track of class times and assignment dates, and one of the best features is an alert & notification function which can be set to remind you before homework is due.
Price: $Free (in-app purchases available)
Via: Google Play | App Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion