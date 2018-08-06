Must-have back to school laptops in 2018

A budget-friendly option for a mobile PC is the ASUS VivoBook Flip. This lightweight Windows 10 Home device comes in at only 2.6 pounds and sports an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display which is convertible to a tablet, tent, stand or traditional laptop setup due to the inclusion of a 360-degree hinge.

Modestly priced, the laptop comes with fair specs which should see students through college. The laptop has 4GB memory, 32GB storage, an Intel 8032 processor, and Intel HD Graphics 400.

Price: $217

Via: Amazon