Machine learning and artificial intelligence are helping automate an ever-increasing array of tasks, with ever-increasing accuracy. They are supported by the growing volume of data used to feed them, and the growing sophistication in algorithms. Gartner's newly released 2020 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies suggests explainable AI - meaning interpretable machine learning - is placed at the peak of inflated expectations. In other words, we have reached peak hype for explainable AI.

