Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, HP Elite Folio, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, Dell Latitude laptops, Sony Xperia 1 III, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup
From the latest loptops, to a slew of handheld devices and onto an IoT starter kit, here's the hardware we tested in July.
It's obvious the Z Fold 3 has some hardware improvements that make it the most refined foldable available from Samsung. The technology company has done a fantastic job with optimisation of the software for the big display and foldable technology.
For more see: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Much improved, but still not perfect
The Z Flip 3 feels great in the hand. This is an extremely capable smartphone, and at $1,000 is very competitive with other flagships. If you are looking to buy a new phone, the Z Flip 3 5G should definitely be on your list to consider.
For more see: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A foldable designed and priced for everyone
The XR20 should be able to withstand knocks, splashes and drops, and is even supplied with a free screen replacement for a year after purchase. The cameras, performance and screen may be unremarkable, but the XR20 does offer 5G connectivity, four years of security updates and virtually no software bloat.
For more see: Nokia XR20 review: A rugged and reasonably priced mid-range 5G phone
HP's Elite Folio is a quirky 2-in-1 with considerable appeal, headed up by its superb battery life. Windows on ARM might be a problem for some potential buyers, however, due to app compatibility issues.
For more see: HP Elite Folio review: Exceptional battery life, innovative form factor
HP's Elite Dragonfly G2 manages to provide a fully-featured and versatile 2-in-1 convertible, wrapped up in a lightweight and elegant design that few of its rivals can match. It's not cheap, but it will certainly earn its keep.
For more see: HP Elite Dragonfly G2 review: Updated premium 2-in-1 gains performance, but not weight
Lenovo's 14-inch Yoga 9i has a superb 4K screen and fantastic speakers that set a high bar high for other laptop makers. Build quality is solid, and there are plenty of configurations on offer.
For more see: Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch) review: High-quality 2-in-1 with 4K display and great audio
The ports and connectors are the same as in 2020, and Huawei has not provided Thunderbolt support. The battery won't get you through a full day's use, although fast charging may come to the rescue. It would have been good to see Huawei try harder with its MateBook D 15 2021 refresh.
For more see: Huawei MateBook D 15 (2021) review: Still stylish and solid, but issues remain
The OnePlus Watch at first seems to be a compelling option. But the inconsistent and limited software is frustrating, and the inability to customise the watch experience kills the excitement just a bit. The real killer is the terrible accuracy of the GPS exercise tracking.
For more see: OnePlus Watch review: Low price and long battery life can't overcome its many shortcomings
The Fitbit Luxe is meant to appeal to a certain type of user who wants something that can look nice, but also keeps tabs on their health metrics. And it succeeds at doing just that. If you're looking for a Fitbit with a jewellery-like design, then the Luxe is worth a look.
For more see: Fitbit Luxe review: A nearly perfect fitness band for minimalists
Amazfit joins the expanding number of brands releasing active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds with the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro. Priced $100 less than the Apple AirPods Pro, the PowerBuds Pro are a great option for the ANC results and long battery life.
For more see: Amazfit PowerBuds Pro review: $150 ANC-enabled earbuds with unique health options
OnePlus has done a fantastic job with the design and performance of the OnePlus Buds Pro. The $150 price point is very competitive in the wireless earbud market, especially with active noise cancellation.
For more see: OnePlus Buds Pro review: A stellar, affordable ANC-capable headset
Audio performance is great, they are very comfortable for extended use, the earbuds have long battery life, and there is a smartphone app to optimise the user experience. You can pick up the Sennheiser CX 200 True Wireless in black or white for $129.95.
For more see: Sennheiser CX True Wireless headset review: Long battery life, affordable price, solid audio quality
The Naenka Runner Pro is a solid bone conduction headset. It is very comfortable for long-term wear and battery life is acceptable for at least a marathon. The price is reasonable given that it supports two modes of playback.
For more see: Naenka Runner Pro review: Waterproof bone conduction headset with Bluetooth and onboard storage
For £69.99 (inc. VAT) the Trust Taxon QHD Webcam brings 2K image resolution to its webcam, a sliding privacy cover, and versatile mounting options. The Trust Taxon QHD Webcam is basic, but it does the basics well enough.
For more see: Trust Taxon QHD Webcam, hands on: An affordable, basic 2K webcam
Logitech's Scribe provides a usable way of bringing analogue whiteboards into the digital fold. It's hardly inexpensive at $/£1,199, but Scribe is a quality product that works well.
For more see: Logitech Scribe review: AI camera brings analogue whiteboards into video meetings
