Seven things Apple needs to unveil at WWDC 2018

Have you noticed how iOS has become buggier and less polished in recent years? Apple has noticed too, and is putting in place a plan to make things better.

Apple is going to slow the pace at which it crams new features into iOS in favor of pushing out more polished releases, claims a Bloomberg report.

According to the report, the "renewed focus on quality is designed to make sure the company can fulfil promises made each summer at the annual developers conference and that new features work reliably and as advertised."

You know, like back in the day, when Apple cared enough to ship stuff that worked.

I think that there are two issues that have been putting a pressure on iOS development. The first is the aggressive yearly upgrade cycle, where Apple wants to "wow" developers with new features at WWDC every June. The other is that iOS development has to keep in lockstep with the launch of new iPhone hardware, and there's no wriggle room. New iOS releases have to be available to load onto new hardware before it ships.

It's a special kind of hell that Apple has created for itself through its own aggressive upgrade cycle and immense success.

This shift in focus isn't to say that iOS 12 won't ship with new features. The following features are rumored to be coming to iOS: