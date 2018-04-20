Smart home suites match up devices for security and convenience

With a name like iHome, you'd think the brand would be a natural to enter the smart domicile space. Actually, iHome is a relatively recent entrant. However, the company has delivered a strong differentiator -- its products are based on Wi-Fi rather than the Z-Wave standard that is used for many sensor-based home automation products. First known for home audio products and now dabbling in light therapy and aromatherapy, iHome's smart home products include a Wi-Fi-based leak detector, motion detector smart plug, and door and window sensor. One of its more unique products, though, is a 5-in-1 smart monitor that includes a small display for such indoor comfort factors as temperature and humidity, as well as motion, sound, and light.

