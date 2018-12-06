The best VPN services: Our 10 favorite vendors for protecting your privacy

Apricorn Aegis Fortress L3 portable storage drive
We take a look at ten of the best VPN providers. If you use a computer or mobile device away from home or office, you need to use one of these services.
Photo by: Stock Unlimited
Caption by: David Gewirtz
In terms of absolute points, NordVPN beat our other 5-out-of-5 vendors by a few points. They have all the features you want, a good price, no logging, more than a thousand servers, and a good refund policy.
Photo by: NordVPN
Caption by: David Gewirtz
With the lowest price we've seen for a VPN service and absolutely no logs, Private Internet Access lives up to its name. It's private.
With a 5-out-of-5 rating, the only ding was that their money-back policy is 7 days, instead of the 30 we prefer.
Photo by: Private Internet Access
Caption by: David Gewirtz
TorGuard is doing it right. They keep no connection or log data whatsoever, so your privacy is fully respected.
They support a wide-range of protocols and have an excellent blog. TorGuard is based in the United States.
Photo by: TorGuard
Caption by: David Gewirtz
CyberGhost is firing on all cylinders. They don't log connection data, supports lots of protocols, routers, streaming consoles, and more. Our only ding? They're at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
IPVanish keeps no log files and has support for the Kodi media center.
You can connect up to five devices at a time. Bitcoin support is a plus.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
PureVPN has a very large network and is technically very strong.
The company does log some connection information to help maintain their network, and they're very clear about what they do and don't log.
Photo by: PureVPN
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Buffered VPN is EU-based and allows unlimited bandwidth, along with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.
Some connection information is logged, but they have good support and a generous number of devices allowed at once.
Photo by: Buffered VPN
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Express VPN has a generous refund policy, a great FAQ, and supports bitcoin. They have an easy to setup connection kill switch feature and a strongly stated commitment to privacy.
Photo by: ExpressVPN
Caption by: David Gewirtz
By far, VyprVPN has more IP addresses than any other service we've looked at. This means there's a much better chance you'll never recycle an IP address.
Unfortunately, they do log some connection data, but otherwise, we're quite impressed.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
In addition to the best name ever, Hide My Ass has excellent support for gaming consoles.
Based in the United Kingdom, they also go out of their way to support P2P and torrents.
Photo by: Hide My Ass
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Whether you're in the office or on the road, a VPN is still one of the best ways to protect yourself on the big, bad internet. One of these could be your best bet.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
