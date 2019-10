Most iPhones I see out and about are wrapped in some type of case, which makes some particular design elements of the iPhone a bit less important. However, I handle my phones with extreme care so tend to prefer to carry them without cases or with very minimalist cases.

Totallee offers three variations of ultra-slim cases for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and I had the chance to try out a couple. These cases are 0.02 inches thick and weigh only 0.1 ounces so it is almost like applying a sticker skin, but much more convenient with better edge coverage.

The matte and transparent cases are available now for $29.

