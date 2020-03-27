TRENDnet TUC-ET5G USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet adapter

    More information on the TRENDnet TUC-ET5G here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

The TRENDnet TUC-ET5G USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet adapter is capable of some serious data throughput -- up to 5Gbps over existing Cat5e or better cabling.

TRENDnet TUC-ET5G

More information on the TRENDnet TUC-ET5G here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

